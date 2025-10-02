Round midnight del 1 ottobre 2025

TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live @Plugged Nickel – Columbia) – Frank London & The Elders: Let There Be Peace (An Eternal Prayer) (ESP) – Pharoah Sanders: Prince of Peace (Strata East) – Lonnie Liston Smith: Peaceful Ones (Flying Dutchman) – Lakecia Benjamin: Peace is a Haiku Song + Peace is Possible + Noble Rise (Ropeadope) – Kamasi Washington: Interstellar Peace (BrainFeeder) – Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Return of the Lost Tribe (Spiritmuse) – Christian McBride Big Band feat. Sting+ Andy Summers: Murder by Numbers (Mack Avenue) – Jon Irabagon’s PlainsPeak: Tiny Miracles (at a Funeral for a Friend) (Irabbagast) – Chicago Underground: Click Song + Hyperglyph (International Anthem) – Adegoke Steve Colson: Getting Comfortable (Sphinx) – Zu & Spaceways Inc.: Tema di YoYo (Cuneiforme) – Ken Vandermark/ Mats Gustafsson/ Tomeka Reid/ Chad Taylor: Drops of Sorrow. Accelerating (Silkheart) – Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon) – Kokoroko: Never Lost (Brownswood) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Strage Heavens (Biophilia) – Ben Lamar Gay: There, Inside the Morning Glory (Inno internazionale) – Theon Cross: Play To Win (New Soil) – Silvia Bolognesi: East St.Louis Toodle-Oo + The Mooche (Caligola) – John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mr.B (ECM) – Colin Walcott: Cloud Dance (ECM) – Joe Farrell/ J.McLaughlin/ Chick Corea/ Dave Holland/ Jack DeJohnette: Follow Your Heart (CTI) – Gary Burton/ Chick Corea/ Pat Metheny/ Dave Holland/ Roy Haynes: Elucidation (Concord) – Miles Davis/ W.Shorter/ C.Corea/Dave Holland/ J.DeJohnette: Directions (Columbia) – Jamie Saft 3°: Thelonious (OysterTones) – Gianni Coscia e Alessandro D’Alessandro: The Wedding (Encore Music) – Chicago Underground: Egyptian Suite/ Part.1: The Architect (International Anthem) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Paperbirds (Biophilia)