    Round Midnight del 14 gennaio 2026

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 14 gennaio 2026
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 14-01-2026
    – Best of 2025 (#2)

    TRACKLIST >>> Sonny Rollins: Round Midnight (RCA) –   Pharoah Sanders: Love is Everywhere (Transcendence/Elemental) –   Thelonious Monk 4t: Rhythm-a-Ning (Sunnyside) –   Freddie Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) –   Kenny Dorham: My One and Only Love (Resonance) –   Kenny Wheeler: Gnu Suite + 3/4 in the Afternoon (ECM) –   John Abercrombie (w.K.Wheeler): Little Booker (ECM) –   Art Pepper: Straight Life (Elemental) –  Ella Fitzgerald: Music To Watch The Girls By (Verve) –  Allen Toussaint: Day Dream (w.Joshua Redman) + Southern Nights (Nonesuch)  –   Kirk Knuffke 3°: Runs Red (Royal Potato Family) –   Otherlands Trio (S.Crump/ Darius Jones/ Eric McPheson): Lateral Line (Intakt) –   Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: The Sweetest Hour (Biophilia) –   Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Thereupon (Pi Recordings) –   Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) –   Franco D’Andrea 3°: Livery Stable Blues (Parco della Musica) –   Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci Jazz) –   The Tiptons Saxophone Quartet: Mu (Horn Hut) –   James Brandon Lewis 3°: Five Sports to Caravan (ANTI-) –  Ferdinando Romano: la Torre del Serpe (GleAM) –    Jon Irabagon PlainsPeak: Buggin’ The Bug (Irabbagast) –   Antonio Borghini: Nothing Changes Like The Past (We Insist!) –   Silvia Bolognesi & Eric Mingus: Madison Avenue (Fonterossa) –   Chet Baker: Almost Blue (Evidence)