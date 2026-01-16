www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 14 gennaio 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:22:32 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 14-01-2026

– Best of 2025 (#2)

TRACKLIST >>> Sonny Rollins: Round Midnight (RCA) – Pharoah Sanders: Love is Everywhere (Transcendence/Elemental) – Thelonious Monk 4t: Rhythm-a-Ning (Sunnyside) – Freddie Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) – Kenny Dorham: My One and Only Love (Resonance) – Kenny Wheeler: Gnu Suite + 3/4 in the Afternoon (ECM) – John Abercrombie (w.K.Wheeler): Little Booker (ECM) – Art Pepper: Straight Life (Elemental) – Ella Fitzgerald: Music To Watch The Girls By (Verve) – Allen Toussaint: Day Dream (w.Joshua Redman) + Southern Nights (Nonesuch) – Kirk Knuffke 3°: Runs Red (Royal Potato Family) – Otherlands Trio (S.Crump/ Darius Jones/ Eric McPheson): Lateral Line (Intakt) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: The Sweetest Hour (Biophilia) – Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Thereupon (Pi Recordings) – Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) – Franco D’Andrea 3°: Livery Stable Blues (Parco della Musica) – Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci Jazz) – The Tiptons Saxophone Quartet: Mu (Horn Hut) – James Brandon Lewis 3°: Five Sports to Caravan (ANTI-) – Ferdinando Romano: la Torre del Serpe (GleAM) – Jon Irabagon PlainsPeak: Buggin’ The Bug (Irabbagast) – Antonio Borghini: Nothing Changes Like The Past (We Insist!) – Silvia Bolognesi & Eric Mingus: Madison Avenue (Fonterossa) – Chet Baker: Almost Blue (Evidence)