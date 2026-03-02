    Prato, Re-migration e controcorteo: confermate entrambi le manifestazioni

    0
    prato
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Prato, Re-migration e controcorteo: confermate entrambi le manifestazioni
    Loading
    /

    La prefettura di prato ha deciso: sabato 7 marzo si terrà sia la manifestazione per la Re-migration sia il contro corteo. I PARTICOLARI IN DIRETTA DA GIORGIO BERNARDINI

     