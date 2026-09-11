    “OGNUNO HA UN RUOLO, INSIEME”

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    "OGNUNO HA UN RUOLO, INSIEME"
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    Due mesi di attività gratuite per bambini, ragazzi e adulti nei Quartieri 3, 4 e 5 di Firenze, a cura di associazione Tri-boo con Fondazione CR Firenze.
    L’intervista a Margherita Fantoni.