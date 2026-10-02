    Mostra delle Camelie d’autunno

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    Mostra delle Camelie d'autunno
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    Il 4, 11, 18, 25 ottobre 2026, presso Borgo delle Camelie – Pieve e Sant’Andrea di Compito, Capannori (LU).
    L’intervista a Francesco Passaglia.