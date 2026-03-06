    BONGOMAN by JAKA – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026 FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

    CONTACT: [email protected]

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    TRACKLIST :

    Love Joys – Jah light

    African Princess – Jah Children Cry 12′ -1980

    Abakush – Batta Dem

    Sister Aisha-Guide & Protect

    Haile – Pure Blue

    Yeza & Rory StoneLove – Rude

    Shenseea – Streets Nuh Right

    Ganja Tea by Keida

    Nadine_Sutherland_Karma

    Marcia Griffiths – Woman

    Shuga -Tribute_to_the_I-Threes

    01 – Legoo (feat Nazizi) Cienfuego

    02 – Nakupenda (feat Dipper Rato) Cienfuego

    Althea Hewitt –  Jamaica Funk

    Calypso Rose – Calypso Blues

    Amy Winehouse – You’re Wondering Now

    Irie Love – Reincarnation