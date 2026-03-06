BONGOMAN by JAKA – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026 FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
TRACKLIST :
Love Joys – Jah light
African Princess – Jah Children Cry 12′ -1980
Abakush – Batta Dem
Sister Aisha-Guide & Protect
Haile – Pure Blue
Yeza & Rory StoneLove – Rude
Shenseea – Streets Nuh Right
Ganja Tea by Keida
Nadine_Sutherland_Karma
Marcia Griffiths – Woman
Shuga -Tribute_to_the_I-Threes
01 – Legoo (feat Nazizi) Cienfuego
02 – Nakupenda (feat Dipper Rato) Cienfuego
Althea Hewitt – Jamaica Funk
Calypso Rose – Calypso Blues
Amy Winehouse – You’re Wondering Now
Irie Love – Reincarnation