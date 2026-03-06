www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026 FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:02:42 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – REGGAE WOMEN- 8th MARCH 2026

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

CONTACT: [email protected]

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

TRACKLIST :

Love Joys – Jah light

African Princess – Jah Children Cry 12′ -1980

Abakush – Batta Dem

Sister Aisha-Guide & Protect

Haile – Pure Blue

Yeza & Rory StoneLove – Rude

Shenseea – Streets Nuh Right

Ganja Tea by Keida

Nadine_Sutherland_Karma

Marcia Griffiths – Woman

Shuga -Tribute_to_the_I-Threes

01 – Legoo (feat Nazizi) Cienfuego

02 – Nakupenda (feat Dipper Rato) Cienfuego

Althea Hewitt – Jamaica Funk

Calypso Rose – Calypso Blues

Amy Winehouse – You’re Wondering Now

Irie Love – Reincarnation