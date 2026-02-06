BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 6th February 2026– TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE-
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
An EXCLUSIVE TRACKLIST selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Bob singing in a Hotel Room, Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios,rare live recordings and alternate mix, tracks never released before & rarities .
Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by • FAMILY MAN BARRETT, LEE PERRY, RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN
TRACKLIST
SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
2
ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
3
CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
4
TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
5
AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
6
TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
7
BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
8
RUDE BOY SKANK ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
9
RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
10
RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
11
This Train
Bob Marley & the Wailers
12
Destiny
Bob Marley & the Wailers
13
Jah Is Mighty
Bob Marley & the Wailers
14
Man to man
Bob Marley & the Wailers
15
Fussing & Fighting
Bob Marley & the Wailers
16
JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
17
SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
18
REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )
Bob Marley
Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e decine di album pubblicati.
Da 34 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae, ogni Venerdi alle 22.45 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network