    BONGOMAN by JAKA  – 6th February 2026– TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE – FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 6th February 2026– TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE-

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    An EXCLUSIVE TRACKLIST selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Bob singing in a Hotel Room, Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios,rare live recordings and alternate mix, tracks never released before & rarities .

    Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by • FAMILY MAN BARRETT, LEE PERRY,  RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld/?hl=it

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JakaOfficial

    Contact: [email protected]

    TRACKLIST

    SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RUDE BOY SKANK  ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    This Train

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Destiny

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Jah Is Mighty

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Man to man

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Fussing & Fighting

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )

    Bob Marley

    Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e decine di album pubblicati.

    Da 34 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae,  ogni Venerdi alle 22.45 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network