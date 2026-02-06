www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 6th February 2026– TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE - FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:01:03 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 6th February 2026– TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE-

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

An EXCLUSIVE TRACKLIST selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Bob singing in a Hotel Room, Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios,rare live recordings and alternate mix, tracks never released before & rarities .

Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by • FAMILY MAN BARRETT, LEE PERRY, RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN

TRACKLIST

SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

RUDE BOY SKANK ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

This Train

Bob Marley & the Wailers

Destiny

Bob Marley & the Wailers

Jah Is Mighty

Bob Marley & the Wailers

Man to man

Bob Marley & the Wailers

Fussing & Fighting

Bob Marley & the Wailers

JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )

Bob Marley

Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e decine di album pubblicati.

Da 34 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae, ogni Venerdi alle 22.45 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network