    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 9th JANUARY 2026– Some of the best Reggae Tracks of 2025 – FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 9th JANUARY 2026– Some of the best Reggae Tracks of 2025 - FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
    Loading
    /

    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 9th JANUARY 2026– Some of the best Reggae Tracks of 2025

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

    CONTACT: [email protected]

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST

    Fatbabs ft. Kimeco, Vanzo, Davojah, Cheeko & Walshy Fire – Skanking Loud

    Haile – Ms Gina

    Yeza – Star of the East

    Johnny Osbourrne , Tarrus Riley – We need Love

    Lila Ike, Protoje – All over the world

    Sean Paul – Ginger

    Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body

    Runkus – 3310

    Skip Marley – In our sight

    Irie Love – Believe

    Chronixx – Love is on the mountain

    Gaudi – Susceptible

    Mortimer – Burn it to the ground

    Tippy I – grade . Taffari – The best thing

    Easy star all stars – The girl is mine

    Jaka, Hi-Kee- Grateful

    Dennis Brown – Lips of wine