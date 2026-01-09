www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 9th JANUARY 2026– Some of the best Reggae Tracks of 2025 - FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:14 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 9th JANUARY 2026– Some of the best Reggae Tracks of 2025

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

CONTACT: [email protected]

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

TRACKLIST

Fatbabs ft. Kimeco, Vanzo, Davojah, Cheeko & Walshy Fire – Skanking Loud

Haile – Ms Gina

Yeza – Star of the East

Johnny Osbourrne , Tarrus Riley – We need Love

Lila Ike, Protoje – All over the world

Sean Paul – Ginger

Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body

Runkus – 3310

Skip Marley – In our sight

Irie Love – Believe

Chronixx – Love is on the mountain

Gaudi – Susceptible

Mortimer – Burn it to the ground

Tippy I – grade . Taffari – The best thing

Easy star all stars – The girl is mine

Jaka, Hi-Kee- Grateful

Dennis Brown – Lips of wine