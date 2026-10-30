www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA- 30th October 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 01:01:54 Share Share Link Embed <blockquote class="wp-embedded-content" data-secret="h0UNzbxqxV"><a href="https://www.controradio.it/podcast/bongoman-by-jaka-30th-october-2026/">BONGOMAN by JAKA- 30th October 2026</a></blockquote><iframe sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" src="https://www.controradio.it/podcast/bongoman-by-jaka-30th-october-2026/embed/#?secret=h0UNzbxqxV" width="500" height="350" title="“BONGOMAN by JAKA- 30th October 2026” — www.controradio.it" data-secret="h0UNzbxqxV" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" class="wp-embedded-content"></iframe><script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ /*! This file is auto-generated */ !function(d,l){"use strict";l.querySelector&&d.addEventListener&&"undefined"!=typeof URL&&(d.wp=d.wp||{},d.wp.receiveEmbedMessage||(d.wp.receiveEmbedMessage=function(e){var t=e.data;if((t||t.secret||t.message||t.value)&&!/[^a-zA-Z0-9]/.test(t.secret)){for(var s,r,n,a=l.querySelectorAll('iframe[data-secret="'+t.secret+'"]'),o=l.querySelectorAll('blockquote[data-secret="'+t.secret+'"]'),c=new RegExp("^https?:$","i"),i=0;i<o.length;i++)o[i].style.display="none";for(i=0;i<a.length;i++)s=a[i],e.source===s.contentWindow&&(s.removeAttribute("style"),"height"===t.message?(1e3<(r=parseInt(t.value,10))?r=1e3:~~r<200&&(r=200),s.height=r):"link"===t.message&&(r=new URL(s.getAttribute("src")),n=new URL(t.value),c.test(n.protocol))&&n.host===r.host&&l.activeElement===s&&(d.top.location.href=t.value))}},d.addEventListener("message",d.wp.receiveEmbedMessage,!1),l.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){for(var e,t,s=l.querySelectorAll("iframe.wp-embedded-content"),r=0;r<s.length;r++)(t=(e=s[r]).getAttribute("data-secret"))||(t=Math.random().toString(36).substring(2,12),e.src+="#?secret="+t,e.setAttribute("data-secret",t)),e.contentWindow.postMessage({message:"ready",secret:t},"*")},!1)))}(window,document); //# sourceURL=https://www.controradio.it/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js /* ]]> */ </script>

BONGOMAN by JAKA– 30th October 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs – Reissue of the week: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty- Roots/New Roots/Dub/Rocksteady

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

Instagram: Jakaworld

TRACKLIST:

Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Ammunition

Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Serenity

Marcus Gad- Strong

Protoje – Love Overflow

Sault feat. Chronixx – Faith

Sault feat. Chronixx – Warrior

Joe yorke & the co-operators- downbeat melody & downbeat special

T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod.)

Jumpin trail – Soul warriors

Dubwise Area ft. Baltimores – Master –

Johnny Clarke- Every Knee Shall Bow

REISSUE OF THE WEEK: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty

Cornell Campbell- Woman with emotion

Cornell Campbell- Give me a Love that’s true

Echo-Minott-What -Emmanuel Road

Frankie Paul- Heartical Don (Feat. Johnny Osbourne)

ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs

Marcus Upbeat- Tuff Old Life

Marcus Upbeat- Busy with me (ft. Dian Merry)