    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 30th October 2026

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 30th October 2026
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA– 30th October 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs – Reissue of the week: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty- Roots/New Roots/Dub/Rocksteady

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

    Instagram: Jakaworld

    TRACKLIST:

    Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Ammunition

    Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Serenity

    Marcus Gad- Strong

    Protoje – Love Overflow

    Sault feat. Chronixx – Faith

    Sault feat. Chronixx – Warrior

    Joe yorke & the co-operators- downbeat melody & downbeat special

    T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod.)

    Jumpin trail – Soul warriors

    Dubwise Area ft. Baltimores –  Master –

    Johnny Clarke- Every Knee Shall Bow

    REISSUE OF THE WEEK: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty

    Cornell Campbell- Woman with emotion

    Cornell Campbell- Give me a Love that’s true

    Echo-Minott-What -Emmanuel Road

    Frankie Paul- Heartical Don (Feat. Johnny Osbourne)

    ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs

    Marcus Upbeat- Tuff Old Life

    Marcus Upbeat- Busy with me (ft. Dian Merry)