BONGOMAN by JAKA– 30th October 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs – Reissue of the week: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty- Roots/New Roots/Dub/Rocksteady
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
Instagram: Jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Ammunition
Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Showcase Vol. 2- Serenity
Marcus Gad- Strong
Protoje – Love Overflow
Sault feat. Chronixx – Faith
Sault feat. Chronixx – Warrior
Joe yorke & the co-operators- downbeat melody & downbeat special
T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod.)
Jumpin trail – Soul warriors
Dubwise Area ft. Baltimores – Master –
Johnny Clarke- Every Knee Shall Bow
REISSUE OF THE WEEK: Cornell Campbell/Press along Natty
Cornell Campbell- Woman with emotion
Cornell Campbell- Give me a Love that’s true
Echo-Minott-What -Emmanuel Road
Frankie Paul- Heartical Don (Feat. Johnny Osbourne)
ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Marcus Upbeat/Life Songs
Marcus Upbeat- Tuff Old Life
Marcus Upbeat- Busy with me (ft. Dian Merry)