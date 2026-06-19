www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026 - Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 01:01:47 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim + New Album Shaggy + New music from Jah 9 – Jesse Royal & many more- Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

contact: [email protected]

https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld

TRACKLIST:

Christopher Martin & Agent sasco – Easy

Xana Romeo & Lutan Fyah – The Meek

Bugle – Heads Up

Runkus Sean Paul – Sure as the sun

Sean Paul – Magnificent

Hill & Gully Riddim – Instrumental

Kranium & Di Genius Girl Trip

Elephant Man, Di Genius – Hold Him Gyal

BUSY SIGNAL – HILL & GULLY RIDE

Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

SHAGGY STING – aint no sunshine

Shaggy, Mutabaruka, Vanessa Amorosi – God Is Amazing

KRS-One & Nas – Last Teachers ft. AZ, M.O.P.

Jah9 – S.E.X (Sacred Energy Xchange)

Kelissa – Skyling Rocking

Nicky Thomas- Soul Power

Anthony-B-Bobby-Konders-Lolli-Jolli

Jesse Royal – Art of Love

SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)