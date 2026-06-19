BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim + New Album Shaggy + New music from Jah 9 – Jesse Royal & many more- Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
contact: [email protected]
https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Christopher Martin & Agent sasco – Easy
Xana Romeo & Lutan Fyah – The Meek
Bugle – Heads Up
Runkus Sean Paul – Sure as the sun
Sean Paul – Magnificent
Hill & Gully Riddim – Instrumental
Kranium & Di Genius Girl Trip
Elephant Man, Di Genius – Hold Him Gyal
BUSY SIGNAL – HILL & GULLY RIDE
Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY
SHAGGY STING – aint no sunshine
Shaggy, Mutabaruka, Vanessa Amorosi – God Is Amazing
KRS-One & Nas – Last Teachers ft. AZ, M.O.P.
Jah9 – S.E.X (Sacred Energy Xchange)
Kelissa – Skyling Rocking
Nicky Thomas- Soul Power
Anthony-B-Bobby-Konders-Lolli-Jolli
Jesse Royal – Art of Love
SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)