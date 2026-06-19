    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026  - Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
    Loading
    /

    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 19th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on Hill & Gully Riddim + New Album Shaggy + New music from Jah 9 – Jesse Royal & many more- Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    contact: [email protected]

    https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld

    TRACKLIST:

    Christopher Martin & Agent sasco – Easy

    Xana Romeo & Lutan Fyah – The Meek

    Bugle – Heads Up

    Runkus Sean Paul – Sure as the sun

    Sean Paul – Magnificent

    Hill & Gully Riddim – Instrumental

    Kranium & Di Genius  Girl Trip 

    Elephant Man, Di Genius – Hold Him Gyal

    BUSY SIGNAL – HILL & GULLY RIDE

    Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

    SHAGGY STING – aint no sunshine

    Shaggy, Mutabaruka, Vanessa Amorosi – God Is Amazing

    KRS-One & Nas – Last Teachers ft. AZ, M.O.P.

    Jah9 – S.E.X (Sacred Energy Xchange)

    Kelissa – Skyling Rocking

    Nicky Thomas- Soul Power

    Anthony-B-Bobby-Konders-Lolli-Jolli

    Jesse Royal – Art of Love

    SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)