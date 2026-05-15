    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026  – News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026  - News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026  – News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST:

    A – Errol Holt – Got To Be Wise

    A – Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory

    The Admirals – When the Rain Falls

    Africa Unite + Circus Punk – Colla a Caldo

    Shakalab feat. Lello Analfino – Casa vista male

    Spillo Carnera- Radici e catene feat. Ree-Know

    Spillo Carnera  – Fuoco negli occhi feat. Lorrè

    Krikka Reggae –  non puo finire cosi

    Brusco- Un passo alla volta

    Marcus Gad – Fruit and Flower

    Protoje- Goddess feat. Shenseea

    Double Tiger – Walk Away

    Buju Banton – Butterflies

    l’Enterlooup – Muffin Kings