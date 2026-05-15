www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026 - News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:07 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026 – News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST:

A – Errol Holt – Got To Be Wise

A – Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory

The Admirals – When the Rain Falls

Africa Unite + Circus Punk – Colla a Caldo

Shakalab feat. Lello Analfino – Casa vista male

Spillo Carnera- Radici e catene feat. Ree-Know

Spillo Carnera – Fuoco negli occhi feat. Lorrè

Krikka Reggae – non puo finire cosi

Brusco- Un passo alla volta

Marcus Gad – Fruit and Flower

Protoje- Goddess feat. Shenseea

Double Tiger – Walk Away

Buju Banton – Butterflies

l’Enterlooup – Muffin Kings