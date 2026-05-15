BONGOMAN by JAKA – 15TH of MAY 2026 – News from Italy- New singles from Lone Ark- SPECIAL GUEST: SPILLO CARNERA
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST:
A – Errol Holt – Got To Be Wise
A – Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory
The Admirals – When the Rain Falls
Africa Unite + Circus Punk – Colla a Caldo
Shakalab feat. Lello Analfino – Casa vista male
Spillo Carnera- Radici e catene feat. Ree-Know
Spillo Carnera – Fuoco negli occhi feat. Lorrè
Krikka Reggae – non puo finire cosi
Brusco- Un passo alla volta
Marcus Gad – Fruit and Flower
Protoje- Goddess feat. Shenseea
Double Tiger – Walk Away
Buju Banton – Butterflies
l’Enterlooup – Muffin Kings