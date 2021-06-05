Ogni Sabato dalle 20:00 la Classifica Musicale di Controradio. Il nostro ‘best of’ settimanale riassunto in 15 canzoni. A cura della redazione musicale. Conduce Giustina Terenzi. QUI puoi riascoltare tutte le puntate.
La Classifica di sabato 5 Maggio 2021
004 Van Morrison – No Good Deed Goes Unpunished / Van Morrison (Album della settimana. Inarrestabile, incredibilmente prolifico, inguaribilmente polemico e controcorrente, Van Morrison torna con ”Latest Record Project: Volume 1”, il suo 42° disco, un atto d’amore per il blues, l’R&B, il jazz e il soul ed uno sguardo caustico sulla contemporaneità).
Down And Out Downtown / St. Vincent
No Dollar (feat. Jhonnyboy) / Tonino Carotone
King of the Mountain / Gizelle Smith
Testify / Paul Weller
Like I used to / Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen
The Moon / Morcheeba
Worry With You / Sleater-Kinney
Antipop / Cosmo
Louise / The Black Keys
Lost Without You / The Howlers
Veneto d’estate / Post Nebbia / Nico LaOnda
Hopeful (Clean Radio Edit) / Curtis Harding
Witchoo (feat. Aaron Frazer) / Durand Jones & The Indications
The Darkness That You Fear (Edit) / The Chemical Brothers
La Classifica di Controradio viene trasmessa in replica la domenica alle 11:30 e il lunedì sera alle 21:30. Anche il podcast.
