Ogni Sabato dalle 20:00 la Classifica Musicale di Controradio. Il nostro ‘best of’ settimanale riassunto in 15 canzoni. A cura della redazione musicale.  Conduce Giustina Terenzi. QUI puoi riascoltare tutte le puntate.

La Classifica di sabato 5 Maggio 2021

      1. 004 Van Morrison – No Good Deed Goes Unpunished / Van Morrison (Album della settimana. Inarrestabile, incredibilmente prolifico, inguaribilmente polemico e controcorrente, Van Morrison torna con ”Latest Record Project: Volume 1”, il suo 42° disco, un atto d’amore per il blues, l’R&B, il jazz e il soul ed uno sguardo caustico sulla contemporaneità).

      2. Down And Out Downtown / St. Vincent

      3. No Dollar (feat. Jhonnyboy) / Tonino Carotone

      4. King of the Mountain / Gizelle Smith

      5. Testify / Paul Weller

      6. Like I used to / Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen

      7. The Moon / Morcheeba

      8. Worry With You / Sleater-Kinney

      9. Antipop / Cosmo

      10. Louise / The Black Keys

      11. Lost Without You / The Howlers

      12. Veneto d’estate / Post Nebbia / Nico LaOnda

      13. Hopeful (Clean Radio Edit) / Curtis Harding

      14. Witchoo (feat. Aaron Frazer) / Durand Jones & The Indications

      15. The Darkness That You Fear (Edit) / The Chemical Brothers

    La Classifica di Controradio viene trasmessa in replica la domenica alle 11:30 e il lunedì sera alle 21:30. Anche il podcast.

