004 Van Morrison – No Good Deed Goes Unpunished / Van Morrison (Album della settimana. Inarrestabile, incredibilmente prolifico, inguaribilmente polemico e controcorrente, Van Morrison torna con ”Latest Record Project: Volume 1”, il suo 42° disco, un atto d’amore per il blues, l’R&B, il jazz e il soul ed uno sguardo caustico sulla contemporaneità).

Down And Out Downtown / St. Vincent

No Dollar (feat. Jhonnyboy) / Tonino Carotone

King of the Mountain / Gizelle Smith

Testify / Paul Weller

Like I used to / Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen

The Moon / Morcheeba

Worry With You / Sleater-Kinney

Antipop / Cosmo

Louise / The Black Keys

Lost Without You / The Howlers

Veneto d’estate / Post Nebbia / Nico LaOnda

Hopeful (Clean Radio Edit) / Curtis Harding

Witchoo (feat. Aaron Frazer) / Durand Jones & The Indications