Mar 12 Mar 2024

Hit List! Le novità musicali della settimana – dall’11 marzo 2024.

In video e audio alcuni dei nuovi brani entrati nella programmazione musicale di Controradio. Scopriamoli insieme!

Wild God / Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 

Maktub / Gary Clark Jr.

Stray / The Mysterines

Rebel Healing (ft. Prince Alla) / De Strangers

Lost in a Dream / Elephant Stone

Sir Princess Bad Bitch / Yaya Bey

Dirty Disco / Nikka Costa

Sunrise / Mildlife

I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat. Slash) / The Dandy Warhols

Shake It Down / C Turtle

Eat It and Beat It / Sheer Mag

Prologue / Kamasi Washington

…e infine il nostro Disco della Settimana”, “On a golden shore” di The Hanging Stars


