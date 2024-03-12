Hit List! Le novità musicali della settimana – dall’11 marzo 2024.

In video e audio alcuni dei nuovi brani entrati nella programmazione musicale di Controradio. Scopriamoli insieme!

Wild God / Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds



Maktub / Gary Clark Jr.





Stray / The Mysterines



Rebel Healing (ft. Prince Alla) / De Strangers



Lost in a Dream / Elephant Stone



Sir Princess Bad Bitch / Yaya Bey





Dirty Disco / Nikka Costa



Sunrise / Mildlife



I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat. Slash) / The Dandy Warhols



Shake It Down / C Turtle



Eat It and Beat It / Sheer Mag



Prologue / Kamasi Washington



…e infine il nostro “Disco della Settimana”, “On a golden shore” di The Hanging Stars



