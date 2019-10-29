Halloween Party alla Flog con Rumba De Bodas + Lehmanns Brothers in concerto

Un doppio concerto all’insegna della musica funk soul e afrobeat alla Flog di Firenze per Halloween giovedì 31 ottobre. Segue Horrorockoteca con Lucille e Dr Lorenz dj. Biglietto ridotto per chi si presenta mascherato!

Rumba de Bodas : Musica e festa la missione della banda bolognese nata nel 2008. Con questo spirito la carovana comincia, equipaggiata di furgone e tende, le sue peregrinazioni per l’Europa, guadagnandosi la reputazione di gruppo esplosivo che trasforma in festa ogni concerto. Tra Ska, Funk, Latin vibes e Swing.

A seguire direttamente dalla Francia il live The Lehmanns Brothers! Sei travolgenti musicisti impegnati a diffondere il verbo del funk a giro per il mondo, unendolo a l’Hip-Hop, al Soul e al Jazz! (Lehmanns Brothers is the hottest funk band right now. Winners of the Shure Call for Legends Contest at Montreux Jazz Festival in 2017, they have already played as the opening act for Fred Wesley, Maceo Parker and Wu-Tang Clan at festivals and concerts halls alike.)

HALLOWEEN PARTY 2019 VOODOO NIGHT

Doppio concerto con: LEHMANNS BROTHERS (Francia// Irma records-superfunk

soul afrobeat) e RUMBA DE BODAS (Ita // Ska, Funk, Latin vibes, Swing)

sehue HORROROCKOTECA by Lucyfer Lucille & Dr.Satanasso Lorenz

Apertura h.21,30 – inizio concerti h.22,00

ingresso 10€ / 7€ rid.

Gli spettatori IN MASCHERA entrano con BIGLIETTO RIDOTTO

INFO