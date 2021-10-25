Low Hummer “Modern Tricks For Living” – Disco della Settimana

Post punk, electro, garage, dream pop, riverberi 90’s e pulsazioni dance. “Modern Tricks For Living” dei giovanissimi Low Hammer è il nostro disco della settimana.

Album di debutto per la promettente band di Hull formata alla fine del 2019 da Dan Mawer (voce e chitarra), Aimee Duncan (voce e chitarra), John Copley (chitarra), Jack Gallagher (basso), Stephanie Hebdon (testiere e chitarra) e Joe Gray (batteria).

L’album, prodotto da Matt Peel (Menace Beach, Pulled Apart By Horses, Crushed Beaks) è stato registrato presso il The Nave studio di Leeds ed è un caleidoscopio di

post punk, electro, garage, dream pop, riverberi 90’s e pulsazioni dance punteggiato da tastiere e taglienti riff di chitarra accompagnato da testi cinici e ironici.

“Modern Tricks For Living”, pubblico da Dance To The Radio (etichetta di Leeds con un nome che è già un manifesto), è stato anticipato dai singoli “I Tell You What”, “Never Enough”, “Human Behaviour” e “The People, This Place”.

Official site: www.lowhummer.com