ASSEMBLY (Dark Horse/BMG)

TRACKLIST Coma Girl Johnny Appleseed I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) Sleepwalk Love Kills Get Down Moses X-Ray Style Mondo Bongo Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) * At The Border, Guy Long Shadow Forbidden City Yalla Yalla Redemption Song Junco Partner (Acoustic)

Limited Edition Red 2LP Vinyl, and 180g 2LP vinyl on Dark Horse Records now. Plus check out the very special Limited Edition 1/2000 Litho Art Print exclusive bundle only available at Joe’s official online store.