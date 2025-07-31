www.controradio.it Round Midnight Summer Selection del 30 luglio 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 02:13:14 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT SPECIAL SUMMER EDITION: “SONNY CLARK: COOL STRUTTIN’ #2“

TRACKLIST >>> Bud Powell: Round Midnight – Johnny Griffin: The Congregation (Blue Note) – Jackie Mc Lean w.S.Clark: The Three Minors (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: It Could Happen To You (Blue Note) – Grant Green: Shamrock (Blue Note) – John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Cool Struttin’ (Black Saint) – Jackie McLEan: Blues Inn (Blue Note) – Ike Quebec: Born To Be Blue (Blue Note) – Hank Mobley: Curtain Call (Blue Note) – Sonny Rollins: Every Time We Say Goodbye (Riverside) – Sonny Clark 3°: Junka (Blue Note) – Grant Green: Hip Funk (Blue Note) – Ike Quebec: Nancy (Blue Note) – Serge Chaloff: The Goof and I (Capitol) – Jackie McLean: Sundu (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: Blues Tadd’s Delight (Blue Note) – Curtis Clark: Blues Mambo + Nica (Time) – Curtis Clark: Eastern Incident + Royal Flush + Blues In The Night + Midnight Mambo + Sellar Delight (Blue Note) – Jake Byard: Round Midnight