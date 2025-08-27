Round Midnight Summer Selection del 20 agosto 2025

/
ROUND MIDNIGHT SUMMERTIME EDITION
“CHASIN’ THE TRANE (Speciale John Coltrane, 1a Parte)”
TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis w.J.Coltrane: Round Midnight (live Paris 1960 – Columbia) – Lakecia Benjamin feat. Gary Bartz: Liberia (Ropaadope) – Gil Scott-Heron: Lady Day & John Coltrane (Flying Dutchman) – John Coltrane: Song of the Underground Railroad (Impulse!) – Grant Green: Talkin’ About J.C. (Blue Note) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: A Tribute To John Coltrane (Atlantic) – J.Coltrane: Chim Chim Cheree (Impulse!) + Countdown (Atlantic) + Welcome + What’s New (Impulse!) – Duke Ellington & J.Coltrane: Take The Coltrane (Impilse!) – J.Coltrane & Johnny Hartman: My One and Only Love (Impulse!) – Thelonious Monk feat.J.Coltrane: Blue Monk (Blue Note) – J.Coltrane: I Want To Talk About You (Impulse!) – Clifford Jordan: John Coltrane (Strata East) – Gary Bartz feat.Andy Bay: Dear Lord (OYO) – Sonny Fortune: Olè (Shanachie) – J.Coltrane: Bessie’s Blues (Impulse!) + Naima (Atlantic) – Johnny Griffin, J.Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Lee Morgan: The Way You Look Tonight (Blue Note) – J.Coltrane w Eric Dolphy: Greenslaves (Impulse!) – J.Coltrane: My Favourite Things (Atlantic) – Franco D’Andrea: Giant Steps (El Gallo Rojo) – J.Coltrane: Aisha (Atlantic) – Steve Kuhn w.Joe Lovano: Central Park West (ECM) – Hampton Hawes: Evening Trane (Vault) – Abdullah Ibrahim: for Coltrane (Enja) – Cannonball Adderley feat.J.Coltrane: Grand Central (Mercury) – J.Coltrane: After The Rain (Impulse!) – Sean Khan: Giant Steps Outro (BBE)