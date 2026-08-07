    Round Midnight del 5 agosto 2026

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    Round Midnight del 5 agosto 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > MILES DAVIS: MILES AHEAD / MILES 100 (#2) 

    TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live Olympia 1957/ Fresh Sound + ESP (Columbia) –  Charlie Parker: Embraceable You (Savoy) –   Miles Davis: On the Corner + Prince of Darkness (Columbia) – M.Davis & Robert Glasper: Malysha (So Long) (feat.Erykah Badu) (Columbia) –  M.Davis 5t: Agitation + My Funny Valentine (Live Paris 1964) + Two Bass Hit (Columbia) –   Ronny Jordan: So What (Talking Loud) –  Chet Baker_ Seven Steps to Heaven (King) –  M.Davis: Well You Needn’t (Prestige) + Freddie Freeloader + In A Silent Way/ It’s About Time (Columbia) –  Betty Davis: Politician Man (Miles voice intro) (Light in the Attic) –  Charlie Parker: Billie’s Bounce (Savoy) –   M.Davis_ Directions (Live 1969) + Gingerbreadd Boy + Blue in Green + Right Off (Live Tokio 1973) (Columbia) –  Tyshawn Sorey Trio + Greg Osby: Solar (Pi Recordings) –  M.Davis: Masqualero (Columbia) –  Dexter Gordon: Freddie Freeloader (Steeplechase) –  Pat Martino: All Blues (Blue Note) –   Prince: Can I Play with U? (With Miles Davis) (Paisley Park) –  Charlie Parker: Ko-Ko (Savoy) –   Sonny Clark: Sippin’ at Bell’s (Blue Note) –  M.Davis: Riot (Columbia) –  Shirley Horn: You Won’t Forget About Me (feat.Miles Davis) (Verve) –  M.Davis: Mtume (Columbia) –  Wes Montgomery: No Blues (Resonance) –  Bill Evans: So What (Elemental) –   M.Davis: Teo’s Bag (Columbia) –  Gregory Hutchinson: Seven Steps To Heaven (Warner) –  M.Davis: Footprints (Columbia) + Well, You Needn’t (Prestige) –  Charlie Parker: Parker’s Mood (Savoy) –  Barney Wilen: All Blues (Elemental) –   Yo Miles (Wadada Leo Smith & Henry Kaiser): Hollywood/ Big Fun (Cuneiform) –  M.Davis: Florence Sur Les Champs- Élysées (Fontana) + Tune Up (Prestige) + Introduction/ Round Midnight (Live Olympia 1960 / Columbia)