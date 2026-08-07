www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 5 agosto 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 04:29:59 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > MILES DAVIS: MILES AHEAD / MILES 100 (#2)

TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live Olympia 1957/ Fresh Sound + ESP (Columbia) – Charlie Parker: Embraceable You (Savoy) – Miles Davis: On the Corner + Prince of Darkness (Columbia) – M.Davis & Robert Glasper: Malysha (So Long) (feat.Erykah Badu) (Columbia) – M.Davis 5t: Agitation + My Funny Valentine (Live Paris 1964) + Two Bass Hit (Columbia) – Ronny Jordan: So What (Talking Loud) – Chet Baker_ Seven Steps to Heaven (King) – M.Davis: Well You Needn’t (Prestige) + Freddie Freeloader + In A Silent Way/ It’s About Time (Columbia) – Betty Davis: Politician Man (Miles voice intro) (Light in the Attic) – Charlie Parker: Billie’s Bounce (Savoy) – M.Davis_ Directions (Live 1969) + Gingerbreadd Boy + Blue in Green + Right Off (Live Tokio 1973) (Columbia) – Tyshawn Sorey Trio + Greg Osby: Solar (Pi Recordings) – M.Davis: Masqualero (Columbia) – Dexter Gordon: Freddie Freeloader (Steeplechase) – Pat Martino: All Blues (Blue Note) – Prince: Can I Play with U? (With Miles Davis) (Paisley Park) – Charlie Parker: Ko-Ko (Savoy) – Sonny Clark: Sippin’ at Bell’s (Blue Note) – M.Davis: Riot (Columbia) – Shirley Horn: You Won’t Forget About Me (feat.Miles Davis) (Verve) – M.Davis: Mtume (Columbia) – Wes Montgomery: No Blues (Resonance) – Bill Evans: So What (Elemental) – M.Davis: Teo’s Bag (Columbia) – Gregory Hutchinson: Seven Steps To Heaven (Warner) – M.Davis: Footprints (Columbia) + Well, You Needn’t (Prestige) – Charlie Parker: Parker’s Mood (Savoy) – Barney Wilen: All Blues (Elemental) – Yo Miles (Wadada Leo Smith & Henry Kaiser): Hollywood/ Big Fun (Cuneiform) – M.Davis: Florence Sur Les Champs- Élysées (Fontana) + Tune Up (Prestige) + Introduction/ Round Midnight (Live Olympia 1960 / Columbia)