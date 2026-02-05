www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 4 febbraio 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:46:52 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 04-01-2026

Disco della settimana > Dave Douglas: “Four Freedoms” (Greenleaf)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Bonnie Raitt/ John Patitucci/ Was (Not Was): Baby Mine (A&M) – Ella Fitzgerald: Hey Jude (MPS) – Brandon Sanders feat.Jazzmeia Horn: Our Love is Here to Stay (Savant) – Chick Corea/ Joe Henderson/ Ron Carter/ Billy Higgins: Candlelight (MPS) – Alphonse Mouzon: The Ram and the Scorpio (MPS) – Billy Cobham: Spectrum (Atlantic) – James Brandon Lewis: Ware (Intakt) – David S.Ware: Glorified Calipso (Columbia) – Patricia Brennan: Antlia (Pyroclastic) – John Zorn/ Simulacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) – Arooj Aftab: Whisky (Verve) – Pat Martino: Oleo (Blue Note) – Kurt Rosenwinkel & Geri Allen: Simple #2 (Motema) – Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: When Kabuya Dances (ECM) – Al Foster: E.S.P. (Smoke sessions) – Miles Davis: Prince of Darkness (Columbia) + Generique + L’Assassination de Carala + Sur l’Autoroute (Columbia) – The Tiptons Saxophone Quartet: Saxhouse + Salvatore (Knitting Factory Works) – James Brandon Lewis: Someday Weìll All Be Free (Anti-) – Jon Irabagon: Buggin’ The Bug (Irabbagast) – Maria Schneider Orchestra: American Crow (ArtistShare) – Dave Douglas: Grits + Four Freedoms + Fire in the Firewoods (Greenleaf) – Roy Hargroove: Circus (Time Traveler) – Emanuele Parrini: Patchouli (Felmay) – Alice Coltrane: Journey in Satchidananda