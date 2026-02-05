    Round Midnight del 4 febbraio 2026

    Round Midnight del 4 febbraio 2026
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 04-01-2026

    Disco della settimana > Dave Douglas: “Four Freedoms” (Greenleaf)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –   Bonnie Raitt/ John Patitucci/ Was (Not Was): Baby Mine (A&M) –   Ella Fitzgerald: Hey Jude (MPS) –   Brandon Sanders feat.Jazzmeia Horn: Our Love is Here to Stay (Savant) –   Chick Corea/ Joe Henderson/ Ron Carter/ Billy Higgins: Candlelight (MPS) –    Alphonse Mouzon: The Ram and the Scorpio (MPS) –    Billy Cobham: Spectrum (Atlantic) –   James Brandon Lewis: Ware (Intakt) –   David S.Ware: Glorified Calipso (Columbia) –   Patricia Brennan: Antlia (Pyroclastic) –   John Zorn/ Simulacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) –   Arooj Aftab: Whisky (Verve) –    Pat Martino: Oleo (Blue Note) –    Kurt Rosenwinkel & Geri Allen: Simple #2 (Motema) –   Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: When Kabuya Dances (ECM) –    Al Foster: E.S.P. (Smoke sessions) –   Miles Davis: Prince of Darkness (Columbia) + Generique + L’Assassination de Carala + Sur l’Autoroute (Columbia) –   The Tiptons Saxophone Quartet: Saxhouse + Salvatore (Knitting Factory Works) –  James Brandon Lewis: Someday Weìll All Be Free (Anti-) –   Jon Irabagon: Buggin’ The Bug (Irabbagast) –    Maria Schneider Orchestra: American Crow (ArtistShare) –    Dave Douglas: Grits + Four Freedoms + Fire in the Firewoods (Greenleaf) –    Roy Hargroove: Circus (Time Traveler) –   Emanuele Parrini: Patchouli (Felmay) –   Alice Coltrane: Journey in Satchidananda