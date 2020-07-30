    Round Midnight del 29 luglio 2020

    Round Midnight del 29 luglio 2020
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-07-2020

    Album della settimana > Peter Brötzmann/ Hamid Drake/ M.Moukhtar Gania: The Catch of a Ghost (I Dischi di Angelica)

    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –  Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing But Soul) (ABC) –  Carmen McRae: Just A Little Loving (Atlantic) –   Les McCann & Eddie Harris: Compared To What (Atlantic) –  Duke Ellington: The Opener (Trema) –   Booker Erwin: Come Sunday (Prestige) –   David S.Ware: Prelude To A Kiss (Palm) –  Archie Shepp: I Got It Bad (Impulse!) –  Ellery Eskelin Trio: FlouretteAfricaine (Open Minds) –  Ed Blackwell/ Dewey Redman/ Cameron Brown: Take The A Train (Black Saint) –  Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge + Theme for Cecil (Strut) –  Roots Magic: Devil Got My Woman (Clean Feed) –  Asher Gamedze: Syabulela (On The Corner) –  Angel Bat Dawid & A.Gamezde: Cape Town (International Anthem) –  Jaimie Branch 4t: Love Song + J.Branch/ Anteloper: Bubble Under + Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Which I Believe I Am + Ben Lamar Gay: Oh No…Not Again! + Irreversible Entanglements: Enough + Makaya McCraven: On Tales (International Anthem) – Zara McFarlaine: SaltWater (Brownswood) –  Rob Mazurek/ Chicago Underground: Orasm (Astral Spirits) –  Chad Taylor Trio: Unthetered (Cuneiform) –   Peter Brötzmann/ Hamid Drake/ Maãlem Moukhtar Gania: Almost With The Sun (I Dischi di Angelica) –  Jazz Passengers w.Jimmy Scott: Imitation of a Kiss (BMG) –   Midnight Lilacs (C.Speed/Z.De Rossi/ D.Gallo/M-Ribot): Delancey Waltz (UR) –   Zeno De Rossi Trio (w.Francesco Bigoni & Giorgio Pacorig): Sam (Skirl) –  Federica Michisanti Trio (w.F.Bigoni + F.Lento: Amarillo (Parco della Musica) –  Simone Graziano Trio Frontal: Kinkali (Auand) –  Dave Douglas: Manteca  (GreenLeaf) –  Deerhoof+Wadada Leo Smith: Snoopy Waves (Bandcamp) –  Abbey Lincon: When Malindy Sings (High Note) –  Dinah Washington: I’ve Got You Under My Skin + Backwater Blues (Emarcy) –  Louis Armstrong+ Lambert, Hendrics & Ross+ Dave Brubeck 3°: The Real Ambassadors + L.H.&Ross.: Mr.P.C. (Columbia) –  Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon)

    Chet Baker jouant de la trompette sur une plage à Viareggio, Italie, le 4 juin 1960. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
    1 Comment
    Diego Cialdella
    Diego Cialdella
    13 ore fa

    Purtroppo non riesco a scaricare gli ultimi tre podcast di Round Midnight

