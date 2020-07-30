Round Midnight del 29 luglio 2020

ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-07-2020

Album della settimana > Peter Brötzmann/ Hamid Drake/ M.Moukhtar Gania: The Catch of a Ghost (I Dischi di Angelica)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing But Soul) (ABC) – Carmen McRae: Just A Little Loving (Atlantic) – Les McCann & Eddie Harris: Compared To What (Atlantic) – Duke Ellington: The Opener (Trema) – Booker Erwin: Come Sunday (Prestige) – David S.Ware: Prelude To A Kiss (Palm) – Archie Shepp: I Got It Bad (Impulse!) – Ellery Eskelin Trio: FlouretteAfricaine (Open Minds) – Ed Blackwell/ Dewey Redman/ Cameron Brown: Take The A Train (Black Saint) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge + Theme for Cecil (Strut) – Roots Magic: Devil Got My Woman (Clean Feed) – Asher Gamedze: Syabulela (On The Corner) – Angel Bat Dawid & A.Gamezde: Cape Town (International Anthem) – Jaimie Branch 4t: Love Song + J.Branch/ Anteloper: Bubble Under + Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Which I Believe I Am + Ben Lamar Gay: Oh No…Not Again! + Irreversible Entanglements: Enough + Makaya McCraven: On Tales (International Anthem) – Zara McFarlaine: SaltWater (Brownswood) – Rob Mazurek/ Chicago Underground: Orasm (Astral Spirits) – Chad Taylor Trio: Unthetered (Cuneiform) – Peter Brötzmann/ Hamid Drake/ Maãlem Moukhtar Gania: Almost With The Sun (I Dischi di Angelica) – Jazz Passengers w.Jimmy Scott: Imitation of a Kiss (BMG) – Midnight Lilacs (C.Speed/Z.De Rossi/ D.Gallo/M-Ribot): Delancey Waltz (UR) – Zeno De Rossi Trio (w.Francesco Bigoni & Giorgio Pacorig): Sam (Skirl) – Federica Michisanti Trio (w.F.Bigoni + F.Lento: Amarillo (Parco della Musica) – Simone Graziano Trio Frontal: Kinkali (Auand) – Dave Douglas: Manteca (GreenLeaf) – Deerhoof+Wadada Leo Smith: Snoopy Waves (Bandcamp) – Abbey Lincon: When Malindy Sings (High Note) – Dinah Washington: I’ve Got You Under My Skin + Backwater Blues (Emarcy) – Louis Armstrong+ Lambert, Hendrics & Ross+ Dave Brubeck 3°: The Real Ambassadors + L.H.&Ross.: Mr.P.C. (Columbia) – Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon)