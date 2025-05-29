    Round Midnight del 28 maggio 2025 22:45

    Round Midnight del 28 maggio 2025 22:45
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-05-2025

    Album della settimana > Ben Lamar Gay: “Yowzers” (International Anthem)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –  Ches Smith: Ready Beat (Otherly Love) –  Archie Shepp: Damn If I Know (Impulse) + Sophisticated Lady (Byg) + Blues for Brother G.Jackson (ArchieBall) + Stick’em Up (Impulse) –  A.Shepp & Chet Baker: My Foolish Heart (L+R) –   Miles Davis: E.S.P. + So What (Columbia) + Florence sur les Champs Élisées (Fontana) + Tune Up (Fresh Sound) + Red China Blues (Columbia) –   Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Parable 3000 (International Anthem) –  Freddie Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) –  Kenny Dorham 5t: My One and Only Love (Resonance) –   Brian Landrus: Chelsea Bridge (Palmetto) –  Brandford Marsalis: Spiral Dance (Blue Note) –  B.Marsalis/ Buckshot LaFonque: Music Evolution (Sony) –  Sun Ra Arkestra: Space Jazz Reverie (Savoy + Angels and Demons at Play (Saturn) –   Marshall Allen: Seductive Fantasy (Otherly Love) –  Paul Bley 5t (w M.Allen): Around Again (ESP) – Medeski, Martin & Wood: Partido Alto (feat.M.Allen) (Blue Note) –  Shibusa Shirazu Orchestra feat.M.Allen: Akkan (Avex) –  Terry Adams: Le Sony’r (New World) –  Mike Reed: Rahsaan in the Serengeti (We Jazz) –  Ben Lamar Gay: Yowzers + There, Inside the Morning Glory + Miss Nealy Burns + For Breezy (International Anthem) –  Hank Jones & Cheick Tidiane Seck: Sarala (Verve) –  Nicole Mitchell & Ballaké Sissoko: Doname (FPE) –  Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand: Moniebah (Denon)