Round Midnight del 28 maggio 2025 22:45

ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-05-2025

Album della settimana > Ben Lamar Gay: “Yowzers” (International Anthem)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Ches Smith: Ready Beat (Otherly Love) – Archie Shepp: Damn If I Know (Impulse) + Sophisticated Lady (Byg) + Blues for Brother G.Jackson (ArchieBall) + Stick’em Up (Impulse) – A.Shepp & Chet Baker: My Foolish Heart (L+R) – Miles Davis: E.S.P. + So What (Columbia) + Florence sur les Champs Élisées (Fontana) + Tune Up (Fresh Sound) + Red China Blues (Columbia) – Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Parable 3000 (International Anthem) – Freddie Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) – Kenny Dorham 5t: My One and Only Love (Resonance) – Brian Landrus: Chelsea Bridge (Palmetto) – Brandford Marsalis: Spiral Dance (Blue Note) – B.Marsalis/ Buckshot LaFonque: Music Evolution (Sony) – Sun Ra Arkestra: Space Jazz Reverie (Savoy + Angels and Demons at Play (Saturn) – Marshall Allen: Seductive Fantasy (Otherly Love) – Paul Bley 5t (w M.Allen): Around Again (ESP) – Medeski, Martin & Wood: Partido Alto (feat.M.Allen) (Blue Note) – Shibusa Shirazu Orchestra feat.M.Allen: Akkan (Avex) – Terry Adams: Le Sony’r (New World) – Mike Reed: Rahsaan in the Serengeti (We Jazz) – Ben Lamar Gay: Yowzers + There, Inside the Morning Glory + Miss Nealy Burns + For Breezy (International Anthem) – Hank Jones & Cheick Tidiane Seck: Sarala (Verve) – Nicole Mitchell & Ballaké Sissoko: Doname (FPE) – Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand: Moniebah (Denon)