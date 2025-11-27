Round Midnight del 26 novembre 2025

ROUND MIDNIGHT 26-11-2025

Album della settimana > Rahsaan Roland Kirk: “Seek and Listen-Live at the Penthouse” + “Vibrations in the Village-Live at the Village Gate” (Resonance)

Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Gambit) – Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Jack DeJohnette: Coconut Bread (Live Tokio 1983, Bugsy) – J.DeJohnette/ John Scofield/ John Medeski/ L.Granadier: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall (Motema) – Joel Harrison: Mohawk Valley Peace Dance (High Note) – Colin Walcott: Cloud Dance (ECM) – Michel Portal: One On One (Universal) – Ethan Iverson: Praise Will Travel (Blue Note) – Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ Jack DeJohnette: Late Lament (ECM) – Bill Evans/ J.DeJohnette/ E.Gomez: Nardis (Resonance) – Oscar Peterson 3°: Waltz For Debbie (Mack Avenue) – O.Peterson & Freddie Hubbard: Tippin’ (Pablo) – Mandé Sila: Batoumambé (Countre-Jour) – Hank Jones & Cheick Tidiane Seck: Sarala (Verve) – Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz Re:Freshed) – dumana + kechou: Uveni (Mushroom Hour) – Nicole Mitchell & Ballaké Sissoko: Doname (FPE) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids; Dogon Mysteries (Strut) – Hugh Masekela: Bajabula Bonke (MGM) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: All The Things You Are+ Prelude to a Kiss + Alfie (Rosonance) – Bill Evans 3°: I Should Care (Resonance) – Horace Silver 5t: Song for my Father + No Smokin’ (Blue Note) – Marco Cerri Tomei/ Cronosisma: Last Call (Hora) – Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon)