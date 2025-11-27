    Round Midnight del 26 novembre 2025

    Album della settimana > Rahsaan Roland Kirk: “Seek and Listen-Live at the Penthouse” +  “Vibrations in the Village-Live at the Village Gate” (Resonance)
    TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Gambit) –  Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Jack DeJohnette: Coconut Bread (Live Tokio 1983, Bugsy) –   J.DeJohnette/ John Scofield/ John Medeski/ L.Granadier: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall (Motema) –   Joel Harrison: Mohawk Valley Peace Dance (High Note) –  Colin Walcott: Cloud Dance (ECM) –  Michel Portal: One On One (Universal) –  Ethan Iverson: Praise Will Travel (Blue Note) –  Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ Jack DeJohnette: Late Lament (ECM) –   Bill Evans/ J.DeJohnette/ E.Gomez: Nardis (Resonance) –  Oscar Peterson 3°: Waltz For Debbie (Mack Avenue) –  O.Peterson & Freddie Hubbard: Tippin’ (Pablo) –  Mandé Sila: Batoumambé (Countre-Jour) –  Hank Jones & Cheick Tidiane Seck: Sarala (Verve) –  Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz Re:Freshed) –  dumana + kechou: Uveni (Mushroom Hour) –   Nicole Mitchell & Ballaké Sissoko: Doname (FPE) –  Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids; Dogon Mysteries (Strut) –  Hugh Masekela: Bajabula Bonke (MGM) –  Rahsaan Roland Kirk: All The Things You Are+ Prelude to a Kiss + Alfie (Rosonance) –  Bill Evans 3°: I Should Care (Resonance) –  Horace Silver 5t: Song for my Father + No Smokin’ (Blue Note) –  Marco Cerri Tomei/ Cronosisma: Last Call (Hora) – Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon)