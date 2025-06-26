    Round Midnight del 25 giugno 2025 22:45

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 25-06-2025

    –  Drums Unlimited: Omaggio ad Al Foster e a Louis Moholo-Moholo

    –  Album della settimana > Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: “A Wall of Sound” (Felmay)
                                                  Joshua Redman: “Worrds Fall Short” (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Charlie Haden, Joe Henderson, Al Foster: Round Midnight (Verve) –  McCoy Tyner, Joe Henderson, Ron Carter, Al Foster: Recorda Me (Chesky) –   Sonny Rollins: Best Wishes (Emarcy) –  Joe Henderson, Al Foster, Rufus Reid: Blues in F (In’n Out) (Red Records) –  Art Pepper: Red Car (Elemental) + Straight No Chaser (Artist House) –   Blue Mitchell: Fungii Mama (Blue Note) –   Miles Davis: Funk (Gambit) + Ife + Moja (Columbia) –  Al Foster: Jean-Pierre (Smoke) –  Joe Henderson: Joshua (Verve) –  Hugh Masekela: Sala Le Mane (Chisa) – Louis Moholo 8t: You Ain’t Gonna Know Me ‘Cos You Think You Know Me (Ogun) –  The Blue Notes: B My Dear (Ogun) – Brotherhood of Breath Orchestra: Nick Tete (RCA) + Do It (Cuneiform) –  Dedication Orchestra: Andromeda + Sondela (Ogun) –  Louis Moholo’s Viva-La-Black: Joyful Noises (Ogun) –   Louis Moholo-Moholo’s Five Blokes: Lost Opportunities (Ogun) –  Louis Moholo & Livio Minafra: Angel Nemali (INcipit) –   Minafric Orchestra + Keith & Julie Tippett,  Louis Moholo-Moholo: MRA  (Sud)  –  Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: S.O.S. + Street Woman (Felmay) –  Joshua Redman: A Message To Unsend + So It Goes (Blue Note) –  Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap: Honeysuckle Rose (Mack Avenue) – Matthew Shipp: Blues Orgasm (Cantalupe) –  Louis Moholo 8t: Amaxesha Osizi (Times of Sorrow
     