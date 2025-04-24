    Round Midnight del 23 aprile 2025 22:45

    0
    Album della settimana > Silvia Bolognesi feat.Eric Mingus: “Is That Jazz: Celebrating Gil Scott Heron” (Fonterossa)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –   Archie Shepp: Que Reste-t-ill De Nos Amours (Venus) –    Johnny Griffin & Martial Solal: You Stepped Out of a Dream (Dreyfus) –  Joe Lovano: Love in the Garden (ECM) –   Archie Shepp with Jeanne Lee: Sophisticated Lady (BYG) –  Jeanne Lee: Sundance (Earthforms) –   A.Shepp: Damn If I Know (The Stroller) (Impulse) –   Chick Corea: Litha (Vortex) + Windows (Blue Note) –   Gil Scott Heron: Lady Day and John Coltrane (Flying Dutchman) + Is That Jazz?(XL) –  Silvia Bolognesi & Eric Mingus: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised + Madison Avenue + Home Is Where The Hatred Is (Fonterossa) –  Gil Scott Heron: When You Are What You Are (Flying Dutchman) –   James Brandon Lewis: Someday  We’ll All Be Free (Anti-) + Wade In The Water (TAO Forms) –   Kirk Knuffke:Trio: Beetween Today and May ((TAO) –   Matt Wilson Big Happy Family: Lester (Palmetto) –  Kirk Knuffke: Cherryco (Steeplechase) –   Michael Formanek Ensemble Kolossus: The Distance (ECM) –  K.Knuffke 3°: Root (Royal Potato) –   Mourning [A] BLKstar: Junee (Don Giovanni) –   John Patitucci/ Chris Potter/ Brian Blade: Deluge On 7th Ave (Edition) –   Stefano “Cocco” Cantini &  Francesco Maccianti 4t: Falling Up (abeat) –  Ferdinando Romano: La Torre del Serpe (Gleam) –  Artemis: The Smile of The Snake (Blue Note)  –   Alessandro Lanzoni: Un Poco Loco (Fresh Sound) –  Eleonora Strino 4t: Matilde (CAM Jazz) –   Artchipel Orchestra: Brozziman (Musica Jazz) –    Marco Colonna: 1945-1955 Italy (marcocolonna.bandcamp.con) –   Silvia Bolognesi: Shut’em Down (Fonterossa)