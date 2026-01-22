Round Midnight del 21 gennaio 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-01-2026

– “The Silence of a Candle: Ralph Towner remembered”

– Album della settimana > Al Foster: Live at Smoke (Smoke Sessions)

– Best of 2025 (#3)

TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Oregon: The Silence of a Candle (Vanguard) + Witchi-Tai-To (Elektra) – Ralph Towner, Glen Moore, Colin Walcott: Brujo (ECM) – Ralph Towner: My Foolish Heart (ECM) – Weather Report: The Moors (Columbia) – Duke Pearson: Capitan Bacardi (Blue Note) – Ralph Towner: Waltz for Debby (ECM) – Oregon & Elvin Jones: Lucifer’s Fall (Vanguard) – Ralph Towner w.Kenny Wheeler: Celeste (ECM) – R.Towner & Gary Burton: Matchbox (ECM) – Michel Portal: Yeelen (Label Bleu) – Kenny Wheeler w.R.Towner: 3/4 in the Afternoon (ECM) – R.Towner/ Wolfgang Muthspiel/ Slava Grigoryan: Duende (ECM) – R.Towner: Empty Stage (ECM) – Marshall Allen w.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Week End) – Bill Frisell & Emmanuel Michael: In my Life – Joel Harrison & Cindy Cashdollar: The Ship Set Sail (AGS) – Orcutt/ Shelley/ Miller: A Star Is Born (Silver Current) – Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?Records) – Elephant9: I Cover the Mountain Top (Rune Grammofon) – Al Foster: Amsterdam Blues + Pent Up House (Smoke Sessions) – Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – Kris Davis 3°: Lost in Geneva (Pyroclastic) – Kirk Knuffke: Mr.Bill (Royal Potato Family) – Wadada Leo Smith & Amina Claudine Meyers: Central Park at Sunset (Red Hook) – Ivo Perelman & Wadada leo Smith: (Ibeji) – The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters: When Lights Hits the Retina (Corbett vs Dempsey) – Angles 11: Tell Them It’s The Sound of Freedom (FSR)