Round Midnight del 21 gennaio 2026

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-01-2026

    – “The Silence of a Candle: Ralph Towner remembered”
    – Album della settimana > Al Foster: Live at Smoke (Smoke Sessions)
    – Best of 2025 (#3)
    TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –   Oregon: The Silence of a Candle (Vanguard) + Witchi-Tai-To (Elektra) –  Ralph Towner, Glen Moore, Colin Walcott: Brujo (ECM) –  Ralph Towner: My Foolish Heart (ECM) –    Weather Report: The Moors (Columbia) –  Duke Pearson: Capitan Bacardi (Blue Note) –   Ralph Towner: Waltz for Debby (ECM) –   Oregon & Elvin Jones: Lucifer’s Fall (Vanguard) –  Ralph Towner w.Kenny Wheeler: Celeste (ECM) –   R.Towner & Gary Burton: Matchbox (ECM) –  Michel Portal: Yeelen (Label Bleu) –   Kenny Wheeler w.R.Towner: 3/4 in the Afternoon (ECM) –   R.Towner/ Wolfgang Muthspiel/ Slava Grigoryan: Duende (ECM) –   R.Towner: Empty Stage (ECM) –    Marshall Allen w.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Week End) –   Bill Frisell & Emmanuel Michael: In my Life –   Joel Harrison & Cindy Cashdollar: The Ship Set Sail (AGS) –   Orcutt/ Shelley/ Miller: A Star Is Born (Silver Current) –   Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?Records) –   Elephant9: I Cover the Mountain Top (Rune Grammofon) –  Al Foster: Amsterdam Blues + Pent Up House (Smoke Sessions) –   Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –    Kris Davis 3°: Lost in Geneva (Pyroclastic) –   Kirk Knuffke: Mr.Bill (Royal Potato Family) –    Wadada Leo Smith & Amina Claudine Meyers: Central Park  at Sunset (Red Hook) –  Ivo Perelman & Wadada leo Smith: (Ibeji) –   The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters: When Lights Hits the Retina (Corbett vs Dempsey) –   Angles 11: Tell Them It’s The Sound of Freedom (FSR)