Round Midnight del 2 luglio 2025 – 22:45

ROUND MIDNIGHT 02-07-2025
Disco della settimana > Ches Smith: “Clone Row” (Otherly Love)
TRACKLIST >>> Sun Ra Arkestra: Round Midnight (Rosonance) – McCoy Tyner & Freddie Hubbard; What Is This Thing Called Love (JazzLine) – McCoy Tyner & Joe Henderson: Isotope (Blue Note) – Chick Corea: Litha (Vortex) – Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) – Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy (Blue Note) – Billy Cobham: Spectrum (Atlantic) – Mahavishnu Orchestra: Dance of The Maya (Columbia) – Stanley Turrentine: Speedball (CTI) – Makaya McCraven: In These Times (International Anthem) – Rita Marcotulli: Che Cosa Sono Le Nuvole (ACT) – Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) – Steven Bernstein Sex Mob: You Only Live Twice (Thirsty Ear) – Gregoire Maret feat.Cassandra Wilson & Gregory Porter: Se Telefonando (ACT) – Amina Cludine Meyers: African Blues (Red Hook) – Michele Bonifati Emong: Working Class Hero (nusica.org) – Fred Hersch: Palhaço (ECM) – Pericopes +1 feat.Anais Drago: Cosmic Nirvana (Losen) – Ava Mendoza, gabby fluke-mogul, Carolina Pėrez: Puma Punku (Burning Ambulance) . Ferdinando Romano: Re Artù (GleAM) – Gabriele Mitelli Three Tsuru Origami feat.Camilla Nebbia: Mare Nostrum (We Insist!) – Ches Smith: Abrade With Me + Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Absinthian (Nonesuch) – Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: Armageddon (Felmay) – Tiziano Tononi: One More Day/ opening (Felmay) – Gulliver + Roberto Ottaviano: Sèikilos (DodiciLune) – Matthew Shipp: Radio Signals from Jazz Keys (Cantalupe Music) – Solomon Burke: None of Us Are Free (Anti-)