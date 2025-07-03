    Round Midnight del 2 luglio 2025 – 22:45

    Round Midnight del 2 luglio 2025
    Disco della settimana > Ches Smith: “Clone Row” (Otherly Love)
    TRACKLIST >>> Sun Ra Arkestra: Round Midnight (Rosonance) –   McCoy Tyner & Freddie Hubbard; What Is This Thing Called Love (JazzLine) –  McCoy Tyner & Joe Henderson: Isotope (Blue Note) –  Chick Corea: Litha (Vortex) –  Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) –  Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy (Blue Note) –  Billy Cobham: Spectrum (Atlantic) –   Mahavishnu Orchestra: Dance of The Maya (Columbia) –  Stanley Turrentine: Speedball (CTI) –    Makaya McCraven: In These Times (International Anthem) –   Rita Marcotulli: Che Cosa Sono Le Nuvole (ACT) –  Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) –   Steven Bernstein Sex Mob: You Only Live Twice (Thirsty Ear) –  Gregoire Maret feat.Cassandra Wilson & Gregory Porter: Se Telefonando (ACT) –    Amina Cludine Meyers: African Blues (Red Hook) –   Michele Bonifati Emong: Working Class Hero (nusica.org) –   Fred Hersch: Palhaço (ECM) –   Pericopes +1 feat.Anais Drago: Cosmic Nirvana (Losen) –   Ava Mendoza, gabby fluke-mogul, Carolina Pėrez: Puma Punku (Burning Ambulance) .  Ferdinando Romano: Re Artù (GleAM) –   Gabriele Mitelli Three Tsuru Origami feat.Camilla Nebbia: Mare Nostrum (We Insist!) –    Ches Smith: Abrade With Me + Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –  Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Absinthian (Nonesuch) –  Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: Armageddon (Felmay) –   Tiziano Tononi: One More Day/ opening (Felmay) –  Gulliver + Roberto Ottaviano: Sèikilos (DodiciLune) –   Matthew Shipp: Radio Signals from Jazz Keys (Cantalupe Music) –   Solomon Burke: None of Us Are Free (Anti-)