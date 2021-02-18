Round Midnight del 17 febbraio 2021

/
TRACKLIST ►►► Miles Davis: RoundMidnight (Columbia) – Chaka Khan/ F.Hubbard/ J.Henderson/ C.Corea/S.Clarke/ L.White: Take The A Train (Elektra) – Joe Henderson: Y Todavia La Quiero (Contemporary) – Blue Mitchell: March On Selma (Blue Note) – Chick Corea: Litha (Vortex) – Pete LaRoca: Turkish Woman At The Bath (Douglas) – C.Corea 3°: Matrix (Solid State) – Joe Farrell: Motion (CTI) – C.Corea 3°: My One And Only Love (Blue Note) – Miles Davis: Splash + Miles Runs The Voodoo Down (Live 69) + Orange Lady + Bitches Brew + It’s About That Time (Columbia) – Chick Corea 3°:Vadana (ECM) – Chick Corea: Trinkle Tinkle (ECM) – Anthony Braxton & C.Corea: N508-10 (4G) (Arista/Freedom) – Return To Forever: Beyond The Seventh Galaxie (Polydor) – C.Corea: Pastime Paradise (Concord Jazz) – Giuseppi Logan 4t: Dance of Satan (ESP) – Milford Graves & Don Pullen: P.G. IV (IPS) – New York Art Quartet: Rufus 3rd (Fontana) – Paul Bley 5t: Batterie (ESP) – Albert Ayler: Love Cry (Impulse!) – Sonny Sharrock: Black Woman (Vortex) – Kenny Clarke/ Andrew Cyrille/ Milford Graves/ Don Moye: Laurent (Soul Note) – M.Graves & David Murray: Under & Over (DIW) – Anthony Braxton/ W.Parker/ M.Graves: Fifth Meeting (Tzadik) – M.Graves & Bill Laswell: Eternal Signs) (TUM) – New York Art Quartet: Sweet/ Black Dada Nihilismus (ESP) – C.Corea & Bobby McFerrin: Round Midnight (Blue Note)
Appuntamento settimanale imperdibile per tutti gli amanti del jazz migliore in più raccontato e spiegato con passione, grazie Sax.