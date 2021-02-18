sabato 20 Febbraio 2021
    Round Midnight del 17 febbraio 2021

    Round Midnight del 17 febbraio 2021
    🎧 TRACKLIST ►►► Miles Davis: RoundMidnight (Columbia) –  Chaka Khan/ F.Hubbard/ J.Henderson/ C.Corea/S.Clarke/ L.White: Take The A Train (Elektra) –  Joe Henderson: Y Todavia La Quiero (Contemporary) –  Blue Mitchell: March On Selma (Blue Note) –  Chick Corea: Litha (Vortex) –  Pete LaRoca: Turkish Woman At The Bath (Douglas) –  C.Corea 3°: Matrix (Solid State) –  Joe Farrell: Motion (CTI) –  C.Corea 3°: My One And Only Love (Blue Note) –  Miles Davis: Splash +  Miles Runs The Voodoo Down (Live 69) +  Orange Lady + Bitches Brew + It’s About That Time (Columbia) –  Chick Corea 3°:Vadana (ECM) –  Chick Corea: Trinkle Tinkle (ECM) – Anthony Braxton & C.Corea: N508-10 (4G) (Arista/Freedom) – Return To Forever: Beyond The Seventh Galaxie (Polydor) –   C.Corea: Pastime Paradise (Concord Jazz) –  Giuseppi Logan 4t: Dance of Satan (ESP) –  Milford Graves & Don Pullen: P.G. IV (IPS) –  New York Art Quartet: Rufus 3rd (Fontana) –   Paul Bley 5t: Batterie (ESP) –  Albert Ayler: Love Cry (Impulse!) –  Sonny Sharrock: Black Woman (Vortex) –  Kenny Clarke/ Andrew Cyrille/ Milford Graves/ Don Moye: Laurent (Soul Note) –   M.Graves & David Murray: Under & Over (DIW) –  Anthony Braxton/ W.Parker/ M.Graves: Fifth Meeting (Tzadik) –  M.Graves & Bill Laswell: Eternal Signs) (TUM) –  New York Art Quartet: Sweet/ Black Dada Nihilismus (ESP) – C.Corea & Bobby McFerrin: Round Midnight (Blue Note) 
    Appuntamento settimanale imperdibile per tutti gli amanti del jazz migliore in più raccontato e spiegato con passione, grazie Sax.

