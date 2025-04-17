    Round Midnight del 16 aprile 2025 22:45

    Round Midnight del 16 aprile 2025 22:45
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 16-04-2025

    Disco della settimana > Nels Cline: “Consentrik Quartet” (Blue Note) 
    TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –   Blossom Dearie: Teach Me Tonight (Verve) –  Mark Murphy: Blues In The Night (Riverside) –  Marshall Allen feat.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Week End) –  The Elephant: The Awakening (Original Culture) –    Dizzy Gillespie: Sweet Low Sweet Cadillac (Verve) –    Irakere: Aguanile Bonkó (Egrem) –   Working Week: Venceremos (Virgin) –   Gato Barbieri: Merceditas (Flying Dutchman) –   Barney Wilen: Besame Mucho (IDA) –   Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) –    Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) –   Vijay Iyer/ Linda May Han Oh/ Tyshawn Sorey: Maelstrom (ECM) –   Arooj Aftab/ Vijay Iyer/ Shahzad Ismaily: To Remain/ Return (Verve) –   Arooj Aftab: Na Gui (Verve) –   Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri: Poor Is My Heart (ECM) –   Frank Zappa: Transylvania Boogie (Reprise) –    Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM) –  Chris Lightcap’s Bigmouth: Silvertone + All Tomorrows Parties (Clean Feed) –   Nels Cline Consentrik Quartet: The 23 +. The Bag + Slipping Into Something (Blue Note) –   Hedvig Mollestad: See See Bop (Rune Grammofon) –   Achille Succi & Danilo Blaiotta: Prépost-scriptum (Filibusta) –   Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen: Lussi (Tük) –   Dimitri Grechi Espinosa: Ya Lolayli Clouds (Ponderosa) –   Massimo Barbiero & Markus Stockhausen: Etere (autoprodotto) –   XY Quartet: Antro Altro (nusica.org) –  Eleonora Strino 4t: Vento del Vermuth (CAM Jazz) –   Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons: Seductive Fantasy (Ars Nova Workshop) –    Marco Colonna: 1945 – 1955 ITALY (marcocolonna.bandcamp.com) –    Roberto Bonati ParmaFrontiere Orchestra: Oltretorrente (Parma Frontiere) –  Silvia Bolognesi  feat.Eric Mingus: Home Is Where The Hatred Is (Fonterossa) –   Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven: New York Is Killing Me (XL) –  Mary Halvorsoin’s Code Girl: Bigger Flames (Firehouse12)