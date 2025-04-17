Round Midnight del 16 aprile 2025 22:45

/
ROUND MIDNIGHT 16-04-2025
Disco della settimana > Nels Cline: “Consentrik Quartet” (Blue Note)
TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Blossom Dearie: Teach Me Tonight (Verve) – Mark Murphy: Blues In The Night (Riverside) – Marshall Allen feat.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Week End) – The Elephant: The Awakening (Original Culture) – Dizzy Gillespie: Sweet Low Sweet Cadillac (Verve) – Irakere: Aguanile Bonkó (Egrem) – Working Week: Venceremos (Virgin) – Gato Barbieri: Merceditas (Flying Dutchman) – Barney Wilen: Besame Mucho (IDA) – Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) – Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) – Vijay Iyer/ Linda May Han Oh/ Tyshawn Sorey: Maelstrom (ECM) – Arooj Aftab/ Vijay Iyer/ Shahzad Ismaily: To Remain/ Return (Verve) – Arooj Aftab: Na Gui (Verve) – Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri: Poor Is My Heart (ECM) – Frank Zappa: Transylvania Boogie (Reprise) – Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM) – Chris Lightcap’s Bigmouth: Silvertone + All Tomorrows Parties (Clean Feed) – Nels Cline Consentrik Quartet: The 23 +. The Bag + Slipping Into Something (Blue Note) – Hedvig Mollestad: See See Bop (Rune Grammofon) – Achille Succi & Danilo Blaiotta: Prépost-scriptum (Filibusta) – Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen: Lussi (Tük) – Dimitri Grechi Espinosa: Ya Lolayli Clouds (Ponderosa) – Massimo Barbiero & Markus Stockhausen: Etere (autoprodotto) – XY Quartet: Antro Altro (nusica.org) – Eleonora Strino 4t: Vento del Vermuth (CAM Jazz) – Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons: Seductive Fantasy (Ars Nova Workshop) – Marco Colonna: 1945 – 1955 ITALY (marcocolonna.bandcamp.com) – Roberto Bonati ParmaFrontiere Orchestra: Oltretorrente (Parma Frontiere) – Silvia Bolognesi feat.Eric Mingus: Home Is Where The Hatred Is (Fonterossa) – Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven: New York Is Killing Me (XL) – Mary Halvorsoin’s Code Girl: Bigger Flames (Firehouse12)