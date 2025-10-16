    Round Midnight del 15 settembre 2025

    Round Midnight del 15 settembre 2025
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 15-10-2025

    TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Columbia) –  Jamila Woods: MILES (Jagjugar) –  Miles Davis: Black Satin + Red China Blues + The Sorcerer + Prince of Darkness (Columbia) –   Morphine: Miles Davis’ Funeral (Rykodisc) –   Miles Davis: Generique + Sur l’Autoroute + Florence Sur Les Champs Elysees (Fontana) –  Eric Burdon & War: Visions of Rassan (MGM) –  Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Voluntary Slavery + Spirits Up Above (Atlantic) –  Mike Reed: Rahsaan in the Serengeti (We Jazz) –  Kokoroko: Adwa + Higher + Abusey Junction (Brownswood) –  Ezra Collective(feat.Kokoroko): Shakara (Enter the Jungle) –  Cassie Kinoshi’s Seed: iv (International Anthem) –  Kokoroko: Sweetie (Brownswood) –   D’Angelo: Brown Sugar + Your Precious Love (feat.Erykah Badu) + Water Get No Enemy (EMI) + Spanish Joint (Virgin) –   Cécile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) –   Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (feat,Sting & Andy Summers) (Mack Avenue) –   Kassa Overall; Freedom Jazz Dance (Warp) –   Chicago Underground Duo: Click Song + Hyperglyph (International Anthem) –   Jacob Garchik: Exo Microbiology (Yestereve) –   Henry Threadgill: B (Pi-Recordings) –   John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine are Blues (ECM) –   Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ M.Gilmore: Unreal Light (Pyroclastic) –   Bilal: Soul Sista –   G.E.A.; Kasalefkut-hulu (Fonterossa) –   Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Work Song (Biophilia) –   Ivo Perelman/ Matthew Shipp/ Mark Helias/ Tom Rainey; Entrainment (RogueArt) –   Brad Mehldau: Sunday (Nonesuch) –   D’Angelo: Untitled (How Does It Feel (Virgin)