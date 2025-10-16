www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 15 settembre 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 04:13:57 Share Share Link Embed

TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Columbia) – Jamila Woods: MILES (Jagjugar) – Miles Davis: Black Satin + Red China Blues + The Sorcerer + Prince of Darkness (Columbia) – Morphine: Miles Davis’ Funeral (Rykodisc) – Miles Davis: Generique + Sur l’Autoroute + Florence Sur Les Champs Elysees (Fontana) – Eric Burdon & War: Visions of Rassan (MGM) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Voluntary Slavery + Spirits Up Above (Atlantic) – Mike Reed: Rahsaan in the Serengeti (We Jazz) – Kokoroko: Adwa + Higher + Abusey Junction (Brownswood) – Ezra Collective(feat.Kokoroko): Shakara (Enter the Jungle) – Cassie Kinoshi’s Seed: iv (International Anthem) – Kokoroko: Sweetie (Brownswood) – D’Angelo: Brown Sugar + Your Precious Love (feat.Erykah Badu) + Water Get No Enemy (EMI) + Spanish Joint (Virgin) – Cécile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) – Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (feat,Sting & Andy Summers) (Mack Avenue) – Kassa Overall; Freedom Jazz Dance (Warp) – Chicago Underground Duo: Click Song + Hyperglyph (International Anthem) – Jacob Garchik: Exo Microbiology (Yestereve) – Henry Threadgill: B (Pi-Recordings) – John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine are Blues (ECM) – Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ M.Gilmore: Unreal Light (Pyroclastic) – Bilal: Soul Sista – G.E.A.; Kasalefkut-hulu (Fonterossa) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Work Song (Biophilia) – Ivo Perelman/ Matthew Shipp/ Mark Helias/ Tom Rainey; Entrainment (RogueArt) – Brad Mehldau: Sunday (Nonesuch) – D’Angelo: Untitled (How Does It Feel (Virgin)