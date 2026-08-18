    Round Midnight del 12 agosto 2026

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    Round Midnight del 12 agosto 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > “PORTRAIT of RANDY WESTON: UHURU AFRICA
    TRACKLIST >>>  Randy WEston: Berkshire Blues (Atlantic) + Earth Birth (Verve) + Loose Wig (Riverside) + Ifrane /CTI) + Well You Needn’t (Dawn) –  Betty Carter: Babe’s Blues (GPR)  –  Randy Weston: Blues to Africa (Colpix) + Little Niles (Riverside) –   R.Weston & Billy Harper: Blues to Senegal (Sunnyside) –  Randy Weston: Portrait of Vivian (Atlantic) + Hi-Fly + Tanjah (Polydor) –   R.Weston & Roy Brooks:  Zulu  (Enja) –   Randy Weston: Little Niles + The Call + Blues for Strayhorn (Verve) –  Slavic Soul Party: Isfahan (Ropeadope) –  Abbey Lincon: African Lady (Candid) –   Allen Toussaint & Joshua Redman: Day Dream (Nonesuch) –  R.Weston: 3rd Movement: Bantu (Roulette) + J & K Blues (Dawn) + African Cookbook (Atlantic) –   Benny Green: Hi-Fly (Sunnyside) –  R.Weston: Caban Bamboo Highlife + Zulu (Colpix) + Congolese Children + Blues for Five Reasons (Atlantic) -+ Little Niles (Polydor) –   Randy Weston & Gnawa Master Musicians: Lala Mira + Lala Mira p.2(Arkadia Jazz) –  Randy Weston: Portrait of Billie Holiday (Verve) –  Billie Holiday: Stange Fruit (Decca) – Wayne Shorter: Lady Day (Blue Note) –   Randy Weston: La Elaha-Ella-Allah _ Morad Allah + Blue Moses (feat.Pharoah Sanders) + African Sunrise (feat.Dizzy Gillespie)  (Verve)  + Stormy Weather (Riverside) + Jamaica East (Polydor) + The Healers (feat.Billy Harper) (Sunnyside) + Portrait of Vivian (feat. Booker Erwin) (Verve)