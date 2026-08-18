Round Midnight del 12 agosto 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > “PORTRAIT of RANDY WESTON: UHURU AFRICA”

TRACKLIST >>> Randy WEston: Berkshire Blues (Atlantic) + Earth Birth (Verve) + Loose Wig (Riverside) + Ifrane /CTI) + Well You Needn’t (Dawn) – Betty Carter: Babe’s Blues (GPR) – Randy Weston: Blues to Africa (Colpix) + Little Niles (Riverside) – R.Weston & Billy Harper: Blues to Senegal (Sunnyside) – Randy Weston: Portrait of Vivian (Atlantic) + Hi-Fly + Tanjah (Polydor) – R.Weston & Roy Brooks: Zulu (Enja) – Randy Weston: Little Niles + The Call + Blues for Strayhorn (Verve) – Slavic Soul Party: Isfahan (Ropeadope) – Abbey Lincon: African Lady (Candid) – Allen Toussaint & Joshua Redman: Day Dream (Nonesuch) – R.Weston: 3rd Movement: Bantu (Roulette) + J & K Blues (Dawn) + African Cookbook (Atlantic) – Benny Green: Hi-Fly (Sunnyside) – R.Weston: Caban Bamboo Highlife + Zulu (Colpix) + Congolese Children + Blues for Five Reasons (Atlantic) -+ Little Niles (Polydor) – Randy Weston & Gnawa Master Musicians: Lala Mira + Lala Mira p.2(Arkadia Jazz) – Randy Weston: Portrait of Billie Holiday (Verve) – Billie Holiday: Stange Fruit (Decca) – Wayne Shorter: Lady Day (Blue Note) – Randy Weston: La Elaha-Ella-Allah _ Morad Allah + Blue Moses (feat.Pharoah Sanders) + African Sunrise (feat.Dizzy Gillespie) (Verve) + Stormy Weather (Riverside) + Jamaica East (Polydor) + The Healers (feat.Billy Harper) (Sunnyside) + Portrait of Vivian (feat. Booker Erwin) (Verve)