Round Midnight del 11 marzo 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 11-03-2026

Album della settimana > Walter Smith III: “Twio vol.2” (Blue Note)

TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) + You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To + My Romance + Autumn Leaves (EmArcy) + I Remember Clifford (Verve) + All of You (EmArcy) – Bill Evans: How My Heart Sings (Resonance) – H.Merrill w.Piero Umiliani: Night and Day (RCA) – H.Merrill w.Ennio Morricone: Estate (RCA) – Piero Umiliani w. Chet Baker: I Soliti Ignoti (CAM) – Calibro 35: Gassman Blues (Record Kicks) – P.Umiliani w.Chet Baker: Tensione (CAM) – Piero Umiliani: Notte in Algeria (CAM) + Caravan (Horo) – P.Umiliani w.Paolo Fresu: A Walk in the Desert (Liuto) – P.Umiliani w.Chet Baker: Hollywood Tonight (CAM) – Bad Plus: Pound for Pound (EmArcy) + 1972 Bronze Medalist (Fresh Sound) + Iron Man (Columbia) – The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: Deface The Currency (Impulse!) – Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: When Kabuya Dances (ECM) – Kris Davis: First Steps (Pyroclastic) – Patricia Brennan: Andromeda (Pyroclastic) – Jon Irabagon: Morning Star (Irabbagast) + Hydroxy (Hot Cup) – Francesco Bearzatti: Lees Dance (Auand) – Steve Coleman: Salt Peanuts (Novus) – Francesco Zampini/M.Scandroglio/ Jeff Ballard: Serendipitous (Red Records) – Simone Graziano/Francesco Ponticelli/ Marco Frattini: Nachtblau (Auand) – Pat Metheny: In on It (Uniquity) – Walter Smith III: Isfahan (w. Ron Carter) + Casual Lee (w.Brandford Marsalis) + Lawns (Blue Note) – Marquis Hill: Water (Feelings, Emotions) (Black Unlimited) – Francesco Maccianti/ Ares Tavolazzi/ Roberto Gatto: Blackbird (Terasima) – Steve Coleman: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings)