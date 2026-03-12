    Round Midnight del 11 marzo 2026

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 11 marzo 2026
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 11-03-2026

    Album della settimana > Walter Smith III: “Twio vol.2” (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) + You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To + My Romance + Autumn Leaves (EmArcy) + I Remember Clifford (Verve) + All of You (EmArcy) –  Bill Evans: How My Heart Sings (Resonance) –   H.Merrill w.Piero Umiliani: Night and Day (RCA) –  H.Merrill w.Ennio Morricone: Estate (RCA) –  Piero Umiliani w. Chet Baker: I Soliti Ignoti (CAM) –  Calibro 35: Gassman Blues (Record Kicks) –  P.Umiliani w.Chet Baker: Tensione (CAM) –  Piero Umiliani: Notte in Algeria (CAM) + Caravan (Horo) –  P.Umiliani w.Paolo Fresu: A Walk in the Desert (Liuto) –  P.Umiliani w.Chet Baker: Hollywood Tonight (CAM) –   Bad Plus: Pound for Pound (EmArcy) + 1972 Bronze Medalist (Fresh Sound) + Iron Man (Columbia) –  The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: Deface The Currency (Impulse!) –  Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: When Kabuya Dances (ECM) –   Kris Davis: First Steps (Pyroclastic) –   Patricia Brennan: Andromeda (Pyroclastic) –  Jon Irabagon: Morning Star (Irabbagast) + Hydroxy (Hot Cup) –  Francesco Bearzatti: Lees Dance (Auand) –  Steve Coleman: Salt Peanuts (Novus) –  Francesco Zampini/M.Scandroglio/ Jeff Ballard: Serendipitous (Red Records) –  Simone Graziano/Francesco Ponticelli/ Marco Frattini: Nachtblau (Auand) –   Pat Metheny: In on It (Uniquity) –   Walter Smith III: Isfahan (w. Ron Carter) + Casual Lee (w.Brandford Marsalis) + Lawns (Blue Note) –   Marquis Hill: Water (Feelings, Emotions) (Black Unlimited) –   Francesco Maccianti/ Ares Tavolazzi/ Roberto Gatto: Blackbird (Terasima) –  Steve Coleman: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings)