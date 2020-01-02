Round Midnight del 1 gennaio 2020

Podcast 00:00 / 04:02:07 1X

ROUND MIDNIGHT 01/01/2020

I 29 album della settimana di ROUND MIDNIGHT nel 2019



TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Columbia) – Jaimeo Brown Trascendence: Be So Glad (Motema) – James Brandon Lewis Unruly 5t: The 11thy Hour (Relative Pitch) – Fire! Orchestra: Blue Crystal Fire (Rune Grammofon) – Paolo Angeli: Idioteque + Notti d’Ea (ReR) – Eric Dolphy: Iron Man (Resonance) – Cannonball Adderley: Big P (Reel To Real) – Bill Evans Trio: Very Early (Resonance) – Paul Bley/ Gary Peacock/ Paul Motian: Flame (ECM) – Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: Lonely Woman (A-Side) – Luca Flores: Work (Auand) – Julian Lage : In Heaven (Mack Avenue) – Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan: Lush Life (ECM) – Alessandro Lanzoni/ Thomas Morgan/ Eric McPherson: The Peacocks (Cam Jazz) – Alexander Hawkins: We All Bleed (Intakt) – Ezra Collective: Shakara (Enter The Jungle) – The Comet is Coming: Summon The Fire (Impulse!) – Ghost Horse: Hydraulic Empire (Auand) – Giovanni Guidi: Avec Le Temps (ECM) – Art Ensemble of Chicago: Mama Koko (Pi-Recordings) – Junius Paul: Fred Anderson and a Half (International Anthem) – Joel Ross: Ill Relations (Blue Note) – Dave Douglas/ Uri Caine/ Andrew Cyrille: Francis of Anthony (Green Leaf) – Stan Getz 4t: Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most (Verve) – John Coltrane: Village Blues (Impulse!) – Esbjorn Svensson Trio: From Gagarin Point of View (ACT) – Chris Lightcap SuperBigmouth: Through Birds, Through Fire (Pyroclastic) – Kris Davis: The Golgi Complex (Pyroclastic) – The OGJB 4t: Be Out’s Cool (TUM) – Simone Graziano Frontal: Kinkali (Auand) – Jaimie Branch: Love Song (International Anthem)













