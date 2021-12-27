La classifica di Controradio, BEST OF 2021

By

I migliori album del 2021 a cura della redazione musicale di Controradio. Conduce Giustina Terenzi.

Hertz / Amyl and The Sniffers

Green Eyes / Arlo Parks

Yüce Dag Basinda / Altin Gun

Worry With You / Sleater Kinney

Mork n Mindy / Sleaford Mods

Little Q, Pt. 2 / Little Simz

Run / Dust & the Dukes

Hold Your Horses / The Bevis Frond

Face of the Screaming Werewolf / The Fleshtones

Crawling Kingsnake (Radio Edit) / The Black Keys

Jamming Affairs / Bobby RamoneTalk About It / Jungle

I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) / The War On Drugs

O.N.E. / King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Had to Know / Jerry Cantrell