La classifica di Controradio, BEST OF 2021

    I migliori album del 2021 a cura della redazione musicale di Controradio. Conduce Giustina Terenzi.

    Hertz / Amyl and The Sniffers

    Green Eyes / Arlo Parks

    Yüce Dag Basinda / Altin Gun

    Worry With You / Sleater Kinney

    Mork n Mindy / Sleaford Mods

    Little Q, Pt. 2 / Little Simz

    Run / Dust & the Dukes

    Hold Your Horses / The Bevis Frond

    Face of the Screaming Werewolf / The Fleshtones

    Crawling Kingsnake (Radio Edit) / The Black Keys

    Jamming Affairs / Bobby RamoneTalk About It / Jungle

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) / The War On Drugs

    O.N.E. / King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

    Had to Know / Jerry Cantrell

    Alessandro
    Alessandro
    11 giorni fa

    A quanto pare il 2021 non ha offerto molto nemmeno per quanto riguarda la musica…

