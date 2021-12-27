La classifica di Controradio, BEST OF 2021

/
I migliori album del 2021 a cura della redazione musicale di Controradio. Conduce Giustina Terenzi.
Hertz / Amyl and The Sniffers
Green Eyes / Arlo Parks
Yüce Dag Basinda / Altin Gun
Worry With You / Sleater Kinney
Mork n Mindy / Sleaford Mods
Little Q, Pt. 2 / Little Simz
Run / Dust & the Dukes
Hold Your Horses / The Bevis Frond
Face of the Screaming Werewolf / The Fleshtones
Crawling Kingsnake (Radio Edit) / The Black Keys
Jamming Affairs / Bobby RamoneTalk About It / Jungle
I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) / The War On Drugs
O.N.E. / King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Had to Know / Jerry Cantrell
A quanto pare il 2021 non ha offerto molto nemmeno per quanto riguarda la musica…