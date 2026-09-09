    FABRONI SOUND GARDEN 2026

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    FABRONI SOUND GARDEN 2026
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    Da venerdì 11 settembre torna a Pistoia FABRONI SOUND GARDEN. Tre giorni di musica, danza e ricerca nel Cortile d’autore di Palazzo Fabroni. Ne abbiamo parlto con il direttore di Tempo Reale Francesco Giomi.