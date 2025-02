www.controradio.it Drop Out Radio Show del 2 febbraio 2025 21:30 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:04 Share Share Link Embed

DREAM LETTER – TIM BUCKLEY

ROWIN’ – REX HOLMES

THE RIVER – PAT KILROY

DINNER SONG – JAKE HOLMES

KEEP YOUR MIND OPEN – KALEIDOSKOPE

BASS STRINGS – COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH

WHAT’S THE MATTER NOW – AN A TRIP CERIMONY

IF YOU WANT BE A BIRD – HOLY MODAL ROUNDER

BLUE JACK O’DIAMOND – HP LOVECRAFT

MARCIE – JONI MITCHELLWIZARD OF IS – PEARLS BEFORE SWINE

DARKNESS DARKNESS – YOUNGBLOODS

SONG FOR UNCERTAIN LADY – RANDY BURNS