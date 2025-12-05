BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 5th December 2025- JAZZ & REGGAE- Special guest GAUDI- Radio Show on air since 1991 with DJ JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.00 // SUNDAY 4.00 PM/ 5.00 PM/
The Skatalites – Rock Fort Rock
Jackie Mittoo- El Bang Bang
Count Ossie – Sam’s intro
United Africa – Sly & Robbie / Tommy Mc Cook
Dave and Ansel Collins – Double Barrel
GAUDI : FROM THE ALBUM “JAZZ GONE DUB”
01) Cool Jazztice
05) Fragile Hands
02) H.E.L.P (Happy Elephants Love Pistachio)
08) Susceptible – [digital master]
06) Bach @ Liszt (Bucket List) – [digital master]
Dey feat. Damian Marley – Gaudi & Don Letts Remix
Monty Alexander – No woman no cry