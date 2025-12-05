www.controradio.it BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 5th December 2025- Special guest GAUDI Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:13 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 5th December 2025- JAZZ & REGGAE- Special guest GAUDI- Radio Show on air since 1991 with DJ JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.00 // SUNDAY 4.00 PM/ 5.00 PM/

The Skatalites – Rock Fort Rock

Jackie Mittoo- El Bang Bang

Count Ossie – Sam’s intro

United Africa – Sly & Robbie / Tommy Mc Cook

Dave and Ansel Collins – Double Barrel

GAUDI : FROM THE ALBUM “JAZZ GONE DUB”

01) Cool Jazztice

05) Fragile Hands

02) H.E.L.P (Happy Elephants Love Pistachio)

08) Susceptible – [digital master]

06) Bach @ Liszt (Bucket List) – [digital master]

Dey feat. Damian Marley – Gaudi & Don Letts Remix

Monty Alexander – No woman no cry