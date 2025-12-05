    BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 5th December 2025- Special guest GAUDI

    BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 5th December 2025-  JAZZ & REGGAE- Special guest GAUDI- Radio Show on air since 1991 with DJ JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.00 // SUNDAY 4.00 PM/ 5.00 PM/

    The Skatalites – Rock Fort Rock

    Jackie Mittoo- El Bang Bang

    Count Ossie – Sam’s intro

    United Africa – Sly & Robbie / Tommy Mc Cook

    Dave and Ansel Collins – Double Barrel

    GAUDI : FROM THE ALBUM “JAZZ GONE DUB”

    01) Cool Jazztice

    05) Fragile Hands

    02) H.E.L.P (Happy Elephants Love Pistachio)

    08) Susceptible – [digital master]

    06) Bach @ Liszt (Bucket List) – [digital master]

    Dey feat. Damian Marley – Gaudi & Don Letts Remix

    Monty Alexander – No woman no cry