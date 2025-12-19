    BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 19th December 2025-  Reggae News – FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.00 // SUNDAY 4.00 PM/ 5.00 PM/

    BONGOMAN RADIO SHOW by JAKA – 19th December 2025-  Reggae News- Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    Pablo Gad ‎- Hard Times & Dub (1979)

    Pablo Gad – Roots Alive

    Prince Fatty & Jackie Edwards – The Inversion

    Gaudi – 01) Cool Jazztice –

    Roberto “Lone Ark” SÃ¡nchez – 01 Singers & Players

    Chalart58 & Matah – Mash it Up

    Andrick Airways – Haut Perché

    Aleighcia Scott – Diolch

    HIRIE – Elevation

    Alborosie – 06 Digital Love

    Mr. Vegas – Call Tyrone feat. Daddy U Roy

    Jesse Royal & Romain Virgo – Hope

    Echo45 Sound System – Desire (ft. Liam Bailey, Haile Supreme)

    Jahcoustix, Paul Lupa & Dubatrix – No Future Like This – Dubmix

    Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body