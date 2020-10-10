Bongoman del 8 ottobre 2020

BONGOMAN with JAKA- 9th October – Special Bunny “Striker” Lee
VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30
(FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)
On air since 1991 –
NEWS FROM JAMAICA
Bulby York ft Busy Signal, Ce’Cile – Stay Home Tonight
Romain_Virgo_-_Hero
Ikaya – All Woman
Runkus – Strange
Gyptian – Gimme Some
Kes -Nah Let Go
Tarrus Riley – Lighter – ft. Shenseea, Rvssian
Third World – People of A Different Colour (ft. Pressure BussPipe)
Christopher Martin – Little Green Apples
Bulby York – Kingston Town
Koffee – Pressure (Buju Banton Remix) – ft. Buju Banton
Bounty Killer – Feat. Agent Sasco, Chevaughn and The LC Show – Freedom
Kabaka Pyramid – Black Liberation
Runkus_Jesse_Royal_Royal_Blu_Kabaka_Pyramid_Munga_Honorable
Denise_Sherwood_-_Soon_Come
SOJA – Things You Can’t Control
Wailing Souls- This Is The Time
SPECIAL BUNNY ”STRIKER” LEE
Val Bennet – The Russians are coming
Roy Shirley – Music field
Lester Sterling & Lloyd Harmer & Stranger Cole – Bangarang
U Roy & Glen Adam – Bangarang version
Slim Smith & the Uniques – My conversation
Derrick_Morgan – Hold You Jack
Max Romeo – Wet dream
U Roy – Wet dream version
Pat Kelly – How long
Eric Donaldson – Cherry Oh Baby
Delroy Wilson – Better must come
Dennis Al Capone – It must come
John Holt – Stick by me
Ken Boothe – Satta Massagana
Johnny Clarke – None shall escape
Johnny Clarke – Move outa Babylon
Owen Gray – Natty Bongo
Cornell Campbell – The Gorgon
U Roy – Gorgon wise
Slim Smith & the Uniques – Let me go girl
Dawn Penn – I’ll let you go boy
Pat Kelly – Queen majesty
King Tubby – Roots of Dub
King Tubby – Invasion of Dub
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr Chatterbox
Horace Andy – You are my angel
Horace Andy – Skylarking
Derrick Morgan – Great Music Battle
