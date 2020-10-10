Bongoman del 8 ottobre 2020

Bongoman 00:00 / 02:40:19 1X

BONGOMAN with JAKA- 9th October – Special Bunny “Striker” Lee

VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30

(FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

On air since 1991 –

CONTACT Jaka :

Instagram – jakaworld

Facebook – jakaofficial

NEWS FROM JAMAICA

Bulby York ft Busy Signal, Ce’Cile – Stay Home Tonight

Romain_Virgo_-_Hero

Ikaya – All Woman

Runkus – Strange

Gyptian – Gimme Some

Kes -Nah Let Go

Tarrus Riley – Lighter – ft. Shenseea, Rvssian

Third World – People of A Different Colour (ft. Pressure BussPipe)

Christopher Martin – Little Green Apples

Bulby York – Kingston Town

Koffee – Pressure (Buju Banton Remix) – ft. Buju Banton

Bounty Killer – Feat. Agent Sasco, Chevaughn and The LC Show – Freedom

Kabaka Pyramid – Black Liberation

Runkus_Jesse_Royal_Royal_Blu_Kabaka_Pyramid_Munga_Honorable

Denise_Sherwood_-_Soon_Come

SOJA – Things You Can’t Control

Wailing Souls- This Is The Time

SPECIAL BUNNY ”STRIKER” LEE

Val Bennet – The Russians are coming

Roy Shirley – Music field

Lester Sterling & Lloyd Harmer & Stranger Cole – Bangarang

U Roy & Glen Adam – Bangarang version

Slim Smith & the Uniques – My conversation

Derrick_Morgan – Hold You Jack

Max Romeo – Wet dream

U Roy – Wet dream version

Pat Kelly – How long

Eric Donaldson – Cherry Oh Baby

Delroy Wilson – Better must come

Dennis Al Capone – It must come

John Holt – Stick by me

Ken Boothe – Satta Massagana

Johnny Clarke – None shall escape

Johnny Clarke – Move outa Babylon

Owen Gray – Natty Bongo

Cornell Campbell – The Gorgon

U Roy – Gorgon wise

Slim Smith & the Uniques – Let me go girl

Dawn Penn – I’ll let you go boy

Pat Kelly – Queen majesty

King Tubby – Roots of Dub

King Tubby – Invasion of Dub

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr Chatterbox

Horace Andy – You are my angel

Horace Andy – Skylarking

Derrick Morgan – Great Music Battle