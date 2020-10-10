    Bongoman del 8 ottobre 2020

    Bongoman

     
     
    BONGOMAN with JAKA- 9th October – Special Bunny “Striker” Lee

    VENERDI  22.30 – 24.30

    (FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

    On air since 1991 –

    NEWS FROM JAMAICA

    Bulby York ft Busy Signal, Ce’Cile – Stay Home Tonight

    Romain_Virgo_-_Hero

    Ikaya – All Woman

    Runkus – Strange

    Gyptian – Gimme Some

    Kes -Nah Let Go

    Tarrus Riley – Lighter – ft. Shenseea, Rvssian

    Third World – People of A Different Colour (ft. Pressure BussPipe)

    Christopher Martin – Little Green Apples

    Bulby York – Kingston Town

    Koffee – Pressure (Buju Banton Remix) – ft. Buju Banton

    Bounty Killer – Feat. Agent Sasco, Chevaughn and The LC Show – Freedom

    Kabaka Pyramid – Black Liberation

    Runkus_Jesse_Royal_Royal_Blu_Kabaka_Pyramid_Munga_Honorable

    Denise_Sherwood_-_Soon_Come

    SOJA – Things You Can’t Control

    Wailing Souls- This Is The Time

    SPECIAL BUNNY ”STRIKER” LEE

    Val Bennet – The Russians are coming

    Roy Shirley – Music field

    Lester Sterling & Lloyd Harmer & Stranger Cole – Bangarang

    U Roy & Glen Adam – Bangarang version

    Slim Smith & the Uniques – My conversation

    Derrick_Morgan – Hold You Jack

    Max Romeo – Wet dream

    U Roy – Wet dream version

    Pat Kelly – How long

    Eric Donaldson – Cherry Oh Baby

    Delroy Wilson – Better must come

    Dennis Al Capone – It must come

    John Holt – Stick by me

    Ken Boothe – Satta Massagana

    Johnny Clarke – None shall escape

    Johnny Clarke – Move outa Babylon

    Owen Gray – Natty Bongo

    Cornell Campbell – The Gorgon

    U Roy – Gorgon wise

    Slim Smith & the Uniques – Let me go girl

    Dawn Penn – I’ll let you go boy

    Pat Kelly – Queen majesty

    King Tubby – Roots of Dub

    King Tubby – Invasion of Dub

    Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr Chatterbox

    Horace Andy – You are my angel

    Horace Andy – Skylarking

    Derrick Morgan – Great Music Battle

    guest
    Pietro
    Pietro
    15 ore fa

    Il meglio della musica reggae sapientemente raccontato!!!Bbig up Jaka

