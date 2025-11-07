    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th November  2025-  New Releaseas + Reprint fom the 80’s

    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th November  2025-  New Releaseas + Reprint fom the 80’s -Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.

    Skarra Mucci x Manudigital – Ragga Blasta

    Half Pint- 01 Greetings – 12_Mix

    Chronixx EXILE Track 10 – “Genesis”

    EXILE Track 03 – “Sweet Argument”

    The Congos – 01 Reggae Revival

    Max Romeo – 01 We’re Gonna Make It

    Robert Frenchie – 01 No War

    02 WAYNE SMITH -Nowadays Style

    Eek-a-Mouse –  Wa Do Dem – Volcano 12-inch Mix

    Junior Delgado –  Stranger

    Dennis Brown – 01 Material Girl

    The Right Stuff x Gloria – Man Next Door

    Soothsayers – Love Will Find A Way

    My Boyz Beatz – Macka B – Members of Steel Pulse – The Youths Are Being Hypnotised

    Alborosie – Calling Selassie

    Maxi Priest & Sean Paul – Feel So Alive