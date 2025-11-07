www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th November 2025- New Releaseas + Reprint fom the 80’s Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:07 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th November 2025- New Releaseas + Reprint fom the 80’s -Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.

Skarra Mucci x Manudigital – Ragga Blasta

Half Pint- 01 Greetings – 12_Mix

Chronixx EXILE Track 10 – “Genesis”

EXILE Track 03 – “Sweet Argument”

The Congos – 01 Reggae Revival

Max Romeo – 01 We’re Gonna Make It

Robert Frenchie – 01 No War

02 WAYNE SMITH -Nowadays Style

Eek-a-Mouse – Wa Do Dem – Volcano 12-inch Mix

Junior Delgado – Stranger

Dennis Brown – 01 Material Girl

The Right Stuff x Gloria – Man Next Door

Soothsayers – Love Will Find A Way

My Boyz Beatz – Macka B – Members of Steel Pulse – The Youths Are Being Hypnotised

Alborosie – Calling Selassie

Maxi Priest & Sean Paul – Feel So Alive