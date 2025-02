www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th February_2025 - PARENTS & CHILDREN with VIOLA VALERY - FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:40 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 7th February_2025 – PARENTS & CHILDREN with VIOLA VALERY

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST:

Bob Marley – Thank You Lord (Original)

Damian Marley-There For You

Stephen Marley – Old Soul

Alton Ellis – Cry Not for Me

Christopher Ellis- Miss You

Freddie Mc Gregor – Big Ship

Di Genius x Chino McGregor – Look a Girl

Jimmy Riley Love And Devotion

Shenseea,Tarrus Riley – Lighter

Lorna Bennett – Breakfast in bed

Protoje – Kingston Be Wise

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Son YG Marley Perform Praise Jah In The Moonlight BET Awards (live)

Carlene Davis – Ism Schism

Naomi Cowan – Peace Of Mind