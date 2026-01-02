    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 2nd JANUARY 2026 FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

    CONTACT: [email protected]

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST

    Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air

    Mungo’s Hi Fi X Eva Lazarus – Uptown Top Ranking

    Rise Again –  Shaggy, Sean Paul/Kingston, Tessanne Chin, Alison Hinds, Etana etc

    Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

    Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body

    Ayra Starr & Rema – Who’s Dat Girl?

    Alborosie – Ipanema (Bossacucanova Remix)

    Gambeat – Où tu veux on y va – (Feat Manu chao)

    Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World

    Baby Cham, Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – Hustling In My Blood

    Breakage & SHY FX (Feat. IRAH & Mr Williamz) | Say Less

    Skinshape x Horus – Act Like You Know (feat. Andy Platts)

    Rebel Regulars feat General Saint – Jah Love & Dub (1981)

    MILTON HENRY – HOLD MY HANDS

    JOE STRUMMER – REDEMPTION SONG