www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 2nd JANUARY 2026 FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:44 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 2nd JANUARY 2026–

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

CONTACT: [email protected]

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST

Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air

Mungo’s Hi Fi X Eva Lazarus – Uptown Top Ranking

Rise Again – Shaggy, Sean Paul/Kingston, Tessanne Chin, Alison Hinds, Etana etc

Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body

Ayra Starr & Rema – Who’s Dat Girl?

Alborosie – Ipanema (Bossacucanova Remix)

Gambeat – Où tu veux on y va – (Feat Manu chao)

Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World

Baby Cham, Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – Hustling In My Blood

Breakage & SHY FX (Feat. IRAH & Mr Williamz) | Say Less

Skinshape x Horus – Act Like You Know (feat. Andy Platts)

Rebel Regulars feat General Saint – Jah Love & Dub (1981)

MILTON HENRY – HOLD MY HANDS

JOE STRUMMER – REDEMPTION SONG