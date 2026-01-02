BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – 2nd JANUARY 2026–
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –
CONTACT: [email protected]
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST
Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air
Mungo’s Hi Fi X Eva Lazarus – Uptown Top Ranking
Rise Again – Shaggy, Sean Paul/Kingston, Tessanne Chin, Alison Hinds, Etana etc
Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY
Shaggy, Akon, Aidonia – Boom Body
Ayra Starr & Rema – Who’s Dat Girl?
Alborosie – Ipanema (Bossacucanova Remix)
Gambeat – Où tu veux on y va – (Feat Manu chao)
Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World
Baby Cham, Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – Hustling In My Blood
Breakage & SHY FX (Feat. IRAH & Mr Williamz) | Say Less
Skinshape x Horus – Act Like You Know (feat. Andy Platts)
Rebel Regulars feat General Saint – Jah Love & Dub (1981)
MILTON HENRY – HOLD MY HANDS
JOE STRUMMER – REDEMPTION SONG