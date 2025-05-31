www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 30th May 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- NEW ROOTS Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:56 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 30th May 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- NEW ROOTS SELECTION – Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM