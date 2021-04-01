    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases

    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases
    /

    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases – Reggae – On air since 1991 –

    VENERDI  22.30 – 24.30 – (FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

    CONTACT Jaka :

    Instagram – jakaworld

    Facebook – jakaofficial

    AA.VV – Survival 76 Cypher

    Beenie Man – Fun In The Sun ft.Popcaan, Dre Island

    Beres Hammond & Popcaan – God Is Love –

    Lila Iké, Skillibeng – Thy Will

    Protoje – Righteous

    Y.T. – Moment For Change

    Anthony B & Massive B- Back To Normal

    Joseph Cotton- Global Lockdown

    The Pearl – Soom T & Arrival Sound

    Sacaj – Jamaica My Grung

    Jaz Elise – Radio

    Christopher Martin- Large

    Romain Virgo – One Last Try

    Maxi Priest – Fight For Love

    Luciano – I Wonder  ‘The Answer’ 2020

    The Blackstones – Be Thankful

    Royal Sounds – We Got To Be Together feat. Roots Ragga Band

    Gentleman’s Dub Club- Sunshine Revolution

    Gentleman’s Dub Club feat. Hollie Cook- Honey

    Boost & Bim- Chillin At The 57

    Shaday – African Warrior

    AMJ & Nai Jah- Let Go Of Fear

    0 0 vote
    Article Rating
    guest
    1 Comment
    vecchi
    nuovi i più votati
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Fbiworld
    Fbiworld
    1 minuto fa

    Big Up Jaka world

    0
    Rispondi