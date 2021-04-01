BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:31:53 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases – Reggae – On air since 1991 –

VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30 – (FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

CONTACT Jaka :

Instagram – jakaworld

Facebook – jakaofficial

AA.VV – Survival 76 Cypher

Beenie Man – Fun In The Sun ft.Popcaan, Dre Island

Beres Hammond & Popcaan – God Is Love –

Lila Iké, Skillibeng – Thy Will

Protoje – Righteous

Y.T. – Moment For Change

Anthony B & Massive B- Back To Normal

Joseph Cotton- Global Lockdown

The Pearl – Soom T & Arrival Sound

Sacaj – Jamaica My Grung

Jaz Elise – Radio

Christopher Martin- Large

Romain Virgo – One Last Try

Maxi Priest – Fight For Love

Luciano – I Wonder ‘The Answer’ 2020

The Blackstones – Be Thankful

Royal Sounds – We Got To Be Together feat. Roots Ragga Band

Gentleman’s Dub Club- Sunshine Revolution

Gentleman’s Dub Club feat. Hollie Cook- Honey

Boost & Bim- Chillin At The 57

Shaday – African Warrior

AMJ & Nai Jah- Let Go Of Fear