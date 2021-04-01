BONGOMAN by JAKA- 2th April- Fresh tunes & last releases – Reggae – On air since 1991 –
VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30 – (FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)
AA.VV – Survival 76 Cypher
Beenie Man – Fun In The Sun ft.Popcaan, Dre Island
Beres Hammond & Popcaan – God Is Love –
Lila Iké, Skillibeng – Thy Will
Protoje – Righteous
Y.T. – Moment For Change
Anthony B & Massive B- Back To Normal
Joseph Cotton- Global Lockdown
The Pearl – Soom T & Arrival Sound
Sacaj – Jamaica My Grung
Jaz Elise – Radio
Christopher Martin- Large
Romain Virgo – One Last Try
Maxi Priest – Fight For Love
Luciano – I Wonder ‘The Answer’ 2020
The Blackstones – Be Thankful
Royal Sounds – We Got To Be Together feat. Roots Ragga Band
Gentleman’s Dub Club- Sunshine Revolution
Gentleman’s Dub Club feat. Hollie Cook- Honey
Boost & Bim- Chillin At The 57
Shaday – African Warrior
AMJ & Nai Jah- Let Go Of Fear
