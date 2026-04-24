BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 – TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD – SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST:
Woman (Clean Edit)- Conscious Culture
Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World
Buju Banton – Butterflies
Double Tiger X Sly & Robbie – Walk away
Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air
Greezzly Prod. 22nd Anniversary
Interview with CATCHY
Ras penco – he is the savior 25
you mknj – louci sounou yone
Dhavid Slur- She loves me
Gamba The Lenk- Come Un Re
Jah Izrehl- Social Media
+ Tracks from Mellow Mood – Haile – Stephen Marley