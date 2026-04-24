    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 – TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD – SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 - TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD - SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 – TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD – SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST:

    Woman (Clean Edit)- Conscious Culture

    Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World

    Buju Banton – Butterflies

    Double Tiger X Sly & Robbie – Walk away

    Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air

    Greezzly Prod. 22nd Anniversary

    Interview with CATCHY

    Ras penco – he is the savior 25

    you mknj – louci sounou yone

    Dhavid Slur- She loves me

    Gamba The Lenk- Come Un Re

    Jah Izrehl- Social Media

    + Tracks from Mellow Mood – Haile – Stephen Marley