www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 - TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD - SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:01:57 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 24th APRIL_2026 – TRIBUTE TO GREEZZLY PROD – SPECIAL GUEST:CATCHY + NEW RELEASES

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST:

Woman (Clean Edit)- Conscious Culture

Lila Iké ft. Protoje – All Over the World

Buju Banton – Butterflies

Double Tiger X Sly & Robbie – Walk away

Joe Yorke & Big Chip | Walking in the Air

Greezzly Prod. 22nd Anniversary

Interview with CATCHY

Ras penco – he is the savior 25

you mknj – louci sounou yone

Dhavid Slur- She loves me

Gamba The Lenk- Come Un Re

Jah Izrehl- Social Media

+ Tracks from Mellow Mood – Haile – Stephen Marley