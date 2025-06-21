BONGOMAN by JAKA – 20th of June 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- BRAND NEW TUNES & more – Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST
Protoje – BIG 45
Kiko Bun – Pollution & Plastic
Busy Signal – Party Next Door [Nuh Rush Records]
Christopher Martin – Wife And Sweetheart
Freddie McGregor – Ill Be There Waiting On You
Macka B – Sitting In The Sun (Sipping Coconut Water)
Tanya Stephens – It’s a pity
Alborosie – Slambam
ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON DUB TOWN
ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON TOWN
JAKA – Invincible soul feat Brinsley Ford
EBM – [Earth Beat Movement] – City Light
JAKA – Funky Reggae Party feat Donald D – Dre Love –
Crissing
BLAKKAMOORE , YUNGG TRIP – STRESS FREE
Sevana – Need Me