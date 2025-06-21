www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 20th of June 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- BRAND NEW TUNES & more Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:05 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 20th of June 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- BRAND NEW TUNES & more – Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST

Protoje – BIG 45

Kiko Bun – Pollution & Plastic

Busy Signal – Party Next Door [Nuh Rush Records]

Christopher Martin – Wife And Sweetheart

Freddie McGregor – Ill Be There Waiting On You

Macka B – Sitting In The Sun (Sipping Coconut Water)

Tanya Stephens – It’s a pity

Alborosie – Slambam

ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON DUB TOWN

ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON TOWN

JAKA – Invincible soul feat Brinsley Ford

EBM – [Earth Beat Movement] – City Light

JAKA – Funky Reggae Party feat Donald D – Dre Love –

Crissing

BLAKKAMOORE , YUNGG TRIP – STRESS FREE

Sevana – Need Me