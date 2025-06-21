    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 20th of June 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- BRAND NEW TUNES & more

    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 20th of June 2025- The Best in Reggae Music- BRAND NEW TUNES & more – Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST

    Protoje – BIG 45

    Kiko Bun – Pollution & Plastic

    Busy Signal – Party Next Door [Nuh Rush Records]

    Christopher Martin – Wife And Sweetheart

    Freddie McGregor – Ill Be There  Waiting On You

    Macka B – Sitting In The Sun (Sipping Coconut Water)

    Tanya Stephens – It’s a pity

    Alborosie – Slambam

    ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON DUB TOWN

    ALBOROSIE – KINGSTON  TOWN

    JAKA – Invincible soul feat Brinsley Ford

    EBM – [Earth Beat Movement] – City Light

    JAKA – Funky Reggae Party feat Donald D – Dre Love –

    Crissing

    BLAKKAMOORE , YUNGG TRIP – STRESS FREE 

    Sevana – Need Me