BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection+ News from SunDub- Obf & Junior Roy- Africa Unite- Runkus-Jah Lil- Burning Babylon- Lone Ark- Stephen Marley & many more.
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST:
Ranking Joe – Marcus Garvey
SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)
O.B.F & Junior Roy
Marcus Gad – Tamal . -Shine-A-Light
Show me the Way _ The Wise Bloods
AFRICA UNITE -Dritto nel Cuore
O.B.F & Junior Roy – Babylon Corner
Macka B – DI REAL ROCK
Jesse Royal – Art Of Love
Runkus – Sheep
Bugle, Agent sasco- Upliftement
Taj Weekes – Climate Justice
Jah Lil – Memories
Burning babylon – Easy mind Home
5am calm – Josiah Love
Stephen Marley – Hills of St. Ann