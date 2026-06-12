    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026  - Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection+ News from SunDub- Obf & Junior Roy-  Africa Unite- Runkus-Jah Lil- Burning Babylon- Lone Ark- Stephen Marley & many more.

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST:

    Ranking Joe – Marcus Garvey

    SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)

    O.B.F & Junior Roy

    Marcus Gad – Tamal . -Shine-A-Light

    Show me the Way _ The Wise Bloods

    AFRICA UNITE -Dritto nel Cuore

    O.B.F & Junior Roy – Babylon Corner

    Macka B – DI REAL ROCK

    Jesse Royal –  Art Of Love

    Runkus – Sheep

    Bugle, Agent sasco- Upliftement

    Taj Weekes – Climate Justice

    Jah Lil – Memories

    Burning babylon – Easy mind Home

    5am calm – Josiah Love

    Stephen Marley – Hills of St. Ann