www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026 - Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 01:00:25 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 12th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on International Reggae + Cool & Calm selection+ News from SunDub- Obf & Junior Roy- Africa Unite- Runkus-Jah Lil- Burning Babylon- Lone Ark- Stephen Marley & many more.

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST:

Ranking Joe – Marcus Garvey

SunDub- Road Block (feat. Dean Fraser)

O.B.F & Junior Roy

Marcus Gad – Tamal . -Shine-A-Light

Show me the Way _ The Wise Bloods

AFRICA UNITE -Dritto nel Cuore

O.B.F & Junior Roy – Babylon Corner

Macka B – DI REAL ROCK

Jesse Royal – Art Of Love

Runkus – Sheep

Bugle, Agent sasco- Upliftement

Taj Weekes – Climate Justice

Jah Lil – Memories

Burning babylon – Easy mind Home

5am calm – Josiah Love

Stephen Marley – Hills of St. Ann