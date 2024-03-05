Mar 5 Mar 2024

Programmazione musicale: le novità della settimana.

Giuseppe Barone
In video e audio alcuni dei nuovi brani entrati nella programmazione musicale di Controradio. Scopriamoli insieme!

Ho’oponopono / Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Raise Your Hands / Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Girl From The Record Shop / Frank Turner

Waiting For You / Danko Jones

Pam Pam (feat. Soom T) / Mahout

Minotauro / Motta feat. Danno

One Night/All Night / Justice & Tame Impala

Feelings / STRFKR

Making Flippy Floppy / Teezo Touchdown

When the Laughter Stops (feat. Katy J Pearson) / Yard Act

You’ve Got / Bad Nerves 

Tejano Blue / Cigarettes After Sex 

Hairstreaks / The Bevis Frond 

E Parole (feat. LNDFK) / Bassolino

…e infine il nostro “Disco della Settimana”, “I Got Heaven” dei Mannequin Pussy!

