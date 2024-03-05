Programmazione musicale: le novità della settimana.

In video e audio alcuni dei nuovi brani entrati nella programmazione musicale di Controradio. Scopriamoli insieme!
Ho’oponopono / Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti
Raise Your Hands / Liam Gallagher & John Squire
Girl From The Record Shop / Frank Turner
Waiting For You / Danko Jones
Pam Pam (feat. Soom T) / Mahout
Minotauro / Motta feat. Danno
One Night/All Night / Justice & Tame Impala
Feelings / STRFKR
Making Flippy Floppy / Teezo Touchdown
When the Laughter Stops (feat. Katy J Pearson) / Yard Act
You’ve Got / Bad Nerves
Tejano Blue / Cigarettes After Sex
Hairstreaks / The Bevis Frond
E Parole (feat. LNDFK) / Bassolino
…e infine il nostro “Disco della Settimana”, “I Got Heaven” dei Mannequin Pussy!