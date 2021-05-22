La Classifica Musicale di Controradio, sabato 22 maggio 2021

/
Sabato dalle 20:00 la Classifica Musicale di Controradio. Il nostro ‘best of’ settimanale in replica la domenica alle 11.30 e il lunedì sera alle 21.30. Tra le novità di questa settimana St Vincent, Paul Weller, Stranglers, Sleater-Kinney…
Classifica 22 Maggio 2021:
- Walk with Me / The Black Keys (Album della settimana. Appena pubblicato per Nonesuch Records, “Delta Kream” è il decimo album in studio per il duo di Akron The Black Keys. L’album celebra le origini della band attraverso undici brani votati al Mississippi Hill Country Blues, con canzoni di R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough e altri artisti che hanno contribuito alla formazione musicale dei Black Keys.)
- Glad Times / Paul Weller
- Down / St. Vincent
- Worry With You / Sleater-Kinney
- Quello che non so di te / Motta
- And If You Should See Dave… / The Stranglers
- Living With You / Teenage Fanclub
- The Darkness That You Fear (Edit) / The Chemical Brothers
- My lucky card / Billy F Gibbons
- Sabrina / Bobo Rondelli
- Hard Times / The Cold Stares
- Witchoo (feat. Aaron Frazer) / Durand Jones & The Indications
- Out of Love / Steve Cropper
- One Inna Million (feat. Lava La Rue) / Tony Allen
- The end of the game / Weezer