Hit List! Le novità musicali della settimana – dal 25 marzo 2024.

In video e audio alcuni dei nuovi brani entrati nella programmazione musicale di Controradio. Scopriamoli insieme!

Running / Pearl Jam



We Make Hits / Yard Act



The Eagles and the Beatles / The Jesus and Mary Chain

Water Tanks / I Hate My Village (Viterbini/Rondanini/Ferrari)

Keep It Real (Radio Edit) / A Certain Ratio

Milk / Black Grape

Dark Days / Moby & Lady Blackbird

Could Be Friends / Mourn

Cool Girl / POM

Right Back to It (feat. MJ Lenderman) / Waxahatchee

Donut Seam / Adrianne Lenker

Incendio / Vasco Brondi

Devil in the Middle / Staudt Brothers

Suffer! Like You Mean It / Rosie Tucker

Photograph / Milan Ring

Sanpietrini / AIDA

Emergence / The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis

That Thang / The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis



…e infine, JPEG RAW di Gary Clark Jr., il nostro Disco della Settimana





